League of Legends patch 11.18 notes – Pentakill skins, Hextech Tristana

League of Legends’ 2021 patch rollout keeps on, well, rollin’ out. It’s Wednesday, which means we’ve got another new update to check out that’s just landed piping hot on the PBE. League of Legends patch 11.17 has flown off to live servers, and 11.18’s now landed on the MOBA game’s testing grounds – so, let’s see what’s coming up, shall we?

As you might have seen shared on Riot’s social media channels, the stars of this patch are the new skins for League’s metal band Pentakill – as well as its newest member. Following some clues earlier this week, Viego, the Ruined King, has been revealed with his own Pentakill skin that has him shredding his gnarly signature sword like an axe – the musical kind, of course. Elsewhere, Karthus, Kayle, Mordekaiser, Olaf, Sona, and Yorick have got their own Pentakill III: Lost Chapter skins, in honour of the band’s new album of the same name, which drops in a couple weeks. We’ve also got a Hextech skin for Tristana in the mix this patch.

As is often the case when a fresh patch drops, there aren’t any champion or item balance changes to get a look at just yet. But, keep checking back on these notes over 11.18’s testing cycle as we’ll post them all here when they hit the PBE.

Without further ado, here’s our rundown of the tentative League of Legends patch 11.18 notes (cheers, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.18 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.18 is due to go live on Thursday, September 9, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.18 BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

None on the PBE just yet, but keep checking back!

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.18 – NEW CHAMPION SKINS

New Champion Skins

PENTAKILL III: LOST CHAPTER KARTHUS

1350 RP

PENTAKILL III: LOST CHAPTER SONA

1350 RP

PENTAKILL III: LOST CHAPTER MORDEKAISER

1350 RP

Here’s the PENTAKILL III: LOST CHAPTER KARTHUS, SONA, and MORDEKAISER splash art:

PENTAKILL III: LOST CHAPTER KAYLE

1350 RP

PENTAKILL III: LOST CHAPTER OLAF

1350 RP

PENTAKILL III: LOST CHAPTER YORICK

1350 RP

Here’s the PENTAKILL III: LOST CHAPTER KAYLE, OLAF, and YORICK splash art:

PENTAKILL III: LOST CHAPTER VIEGO

1350 RP

Here’s the PENTAKILL III: LOST CHAPTER VIEGO splash art:

HEXTECH TRISTANA

Here’s the HEXTECH TRISTANA splash art:

That’s all there is for the the League of Legends patch 11.18 notes right now, but keep heading back to this page over its two-week-long testing cycle as there’ll be lots more to see in the way of champion balance changes and potentially some other content as it comes to the PBE in the coming days.

