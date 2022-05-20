New LoL champion Bel’Veth is a transforming Void nightmare

The next champion coming to League of Legends is a powerful, menacing empress from deep within the heart of the Void. Bel’Veth, who Riot Games calls a ‘God of Oblivion,’ has debuted in her official cinematic trailer, and she is a terrifying and Lovecraftian monster capable of mimicking human features – but only as a lure, since her primary motivation is to consume everything and everyone.

The cinematic, which you can view below, begins with Daughter of the Void Kai’Sa alighting in the ruined city of Belveth, which is now completely overgrown with eerily luminescent Void flora. Led by a toy ship carried aloft by glowing butterflies, Kai’Sa enters a natural chamber – only to discover the walls are alive with Void-infused, skeletal arms.

Bel’Veth approaches her from a rift that opens behind Kai’Sa. “I am everything the Void has consumed,” she says ominously, striding forward. Bel’Veth is tall, and shrouded with a cape that wraps around her in tight layers. Two huge horns emerge from a piece of armour on her upper back. “Just as I devoured this city, I will devour your world.”

Here’s the cinematic.

Kai’Sa’s attacks are useless against Bel’Veth, whose face begins to peel apart to reveal a glowing fungal flower… which is positioned over her true face. It’s revealed as Bel’Veth’s cape opens: a monstrous maw lined with razor-sharp teeth. Terrifying.

You can read more about Bel’Veth’s background in the short story Pinwheel, written by Jared Rosen. It’s available on the official League of Legends site.

Leaks suggest Bel’Veth is an ability power/attack damage hybrid jungler champion, with her ultimate ability being her transformation into her ‘true’ Void form. However, none of that’s been confirmed yet, as Bel’Veth has yet to appear on the Leage of Legends PBE.