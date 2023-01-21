League of Legends patch 13.2 impacted by Riot Games security breach

The release date for League of Legends patch 13.2 might be knocked back as developer Riot Games announces a security breach in its development environment. The publisher behind the MOBA game, as well as tactical hero shooter Valorant along with LoL spinoffs including Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra, reassures fans that no player data or personal details were obtained in the leak.

Speaking on Twitter, Riot Games says, “Earlier this week, systems in our development environment were compromised via a social engineering attack.” It explains that the full details behind the breach aren’t yet known, but that it “wanted to communicate early and let you know there is no indication that player data or personal information was obtained.”

While that’s good news for players, the incident is expected to have knock-on ramifications for the team’s games. As might be expected given the circumstances, Riot Games says, “Unfortunately, this has temporarily affected our ability to release content. While our teams are working hard on a fix, we expect this to impact our upcoming patch cadence across multiple games.”

The League of Legends Twitter account shares the post and adds that the consequences of these events “may impact our delivery date for patch 13.2.” It explains that the team is working to fit in as many of the planned balance changes and hotfixes for the next LoL update, but emphasises that it’s possible some parts, including the Ahri ASU, may be moved to patch 13.3, which is currently slated for February 8.

The Ahri ASU (art and sustainability update) is aimed at overhauling the iconic nine-tailed fox champion to make her easier to develop skins and other cosmetics for in the future, bringing all her looks, animations, and audio up to the standards of modern League of Legends. It’s been a while in the works, though, so a little longer won’t hurt.

Meanwhile, the Teamfight Tactics Twitter says patch 13.2 was planned to include “further balance updates for Monsters Attack,” which may now be somewhat more limited. The team says it is “working to implement the most meaningful of those possible” at the scheduled patch time, with the other changes coming in additional hotfixes or as part of patch 13.3. There’s yet to be comment from other Riot Games accounts at the time of writing, but bear in mind that any of their games could potentially be affected by this breach.

Recent Riot Games layoffs saw 46 jobs cut at the studio, while a recent League of Legends apology video addressed fan concerns following a disappointing start to the year for one of the most popular multiplayer games on PC.