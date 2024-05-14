We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

New League of Legends patch finally adds much-needed XP boosts

League of Legends patch 14.10 is the one I've been waiting for, as Riot buffs jungle and duo XP, and reworks Corki - no more package, folks.

A pink-skinned elf woman with silver hair wearing a gold and blue crystal crown holds a staff on one hand, summoning a butterfly in the other
Lauren Bergin's Avatar

Published:

League of Legends 

While all eyes are on the League of Legends patch 14.10 Corki rework, the thing that’s piqued my curiosity is a little less exciting but, in my opinion, more impactful in the long term. Sure, our favorite Yordle pilot losing his package is a pretty big deal, but the new XP changes for junglers and botlane duos might just give both roles a new lease on life.

It’s no secret that ADC has been in a pretty rough spot since the start of League of Legends season 13. Easily burst down by roaming mid lane mages and tanked up by top lane’s chonky bois, locking in a marksman right now feels like a one-way ticket to a bunch of losses and a broken keyboard.

Change is coming, however, as the MOBA enters its second split of the season. Riot is looking to create “more power spikes” with changes to itemization, which will hopefully leave the role in a better state. Patch 14.10 adds to those adjustments, and is looking to bring the bot lane duo – and their jungle comrades – back up to speed with mid lane and top lane.

A League of Legends infographic showing the adjustments in LoL patch 14.10

“Bot laners and junglers tend to be one to two levels behind solo laners in the mid-game before catching up late game due to champion kill experience,” writes community manager Caden ‘Saakar’ House. “We’re bringing up their mid-game levels by tweaking duo XP and early monster XP.

“Then to keep them from shooting ahead of solo laners, as junglers and bot laners participate in more late-game kills than other roles, we’re bringing down late-game assisted kill XP.”

As a result, Duo+ experience has been increased from 116% to 124% and CS bounties have been given a buff, but shared champion kill XP has been decreased a little in the late game, as has kill streak gold.

I’m a support main, and I’ve found that, across the board, CS in the bot lane hasn’t felt as impactful. A couple of kills on the enemy ADC or solo laners quickly propels them ahead, which leaves your ally bot laner farming and farming until they’re in a decent state – as you can imagine, by that time the game’s over. It’s a similar story with junglers – a couple of kills can break open the game.

While these changes feel small, I think they’ll have a huge impact. The experience buffs will help champions scale up to combat those messy mid-game power spikes, and hopefully increase survivability. The gold decreases should hopefully mean that itemization doesn’t snowball out of control.

YouTube Thumbnail

But patch 14.10 doesn’t just bring XP changes – the huge Corki overhaul is finally here. Gone are the days of that pesky package and AP Corki; in are the days of high physical damage and added true damage.

“Overall, our goals are to give Corki the power he deserves without turning his pro games into stale, boring poke fests between objective timers,” Saakar says, noting that the team hopes “Corki will find a home in bot lane as well as mid lane. Currently, he’s only really played mid, where he finds middling success. Ideally he finds success in both roles.”

For a full rundown of all the changes (and there are a lot), the full patch notes are here.

A small man with a white moustache wearing pilot gear flies a red plane through a smoky sky, launching missles

League of Legends 14.10 skins

League of Legends patch 14.10 sees the return of the Faerie Court skins, as well as the new Victorious Kog’Maw skin to celebrate the end of Split 1. These skins will drop on Wednesday, May 15 at 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST.

Here’s a full list of the skins that are dropping with League of Legends patch 14.10:

  • Faerie Court Lillia
  • Faerie Court Lux
  • Faeire Court Soraka
  • Faerie Court Tristana
  • Victorious Kog’Maw

A fawn with white fur wearing a blue corset top holding a wooden staff stands on an ornate staircase, butterflies floating around her as she reaches out to them

If you’re an ADC main who’s been praying for this moment, check out our LoL tier list to ensure you’re locking in the best champions. Or, if you’re a cosmetic collector like me, the League of Legends Mythic shop is just about to update, so make sure you check out what’s coming next.

You can follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Forged in the heart of the Shadow Isles, Lauren spends her evenings riding demonic horses as High Noon Senna in League of Legends. When she's not saving souls and emoting at the worst possible time, she's replaying Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines as a Malkavian for the billionth time and wondering how Downtown's stop signs keep besting her. With bylines in The Loadout, Wargamer, Pocket Tactics, and Dexerto, quotes from her Diablo 4 content were showcased in cinemas across the globe, and yes she ugly cried in public. She's also appeared as an expert speaker on BBC World Service, and has a Master's Degree in War Studies, which somehow doesn't help her survive raids in World of Warcraft; although, that's probably because she mains Shadow Priest.