League of Legends patch notes: 12.21 adds K’Sante, more Blitz nerfs

The League of Legends patch notes for the 12.21 update are focused around the MOBA‘s newest champion, K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah. He debuts with the new Empyrean skins, as well as some much needed buffs and nerfs to champions like Miss Fortune, Blitzcrank, and Corki.

Back to K’Sante, though. Shattering stereotypes as the MOBA’s first black queer champion, we have a full rundown of K’Sante’s abilities and release date here so that you’re ready to dive straight in when the time is right.

In addition to K’Sante, Bel’Veth, Blitzcrank, and Miss Fortune are being hit with some much-needed nerfs, and underpowered champions like Ahri and Corki are getting a few buffs.

Blitzcrank jungle: The never-ending saga

Yet again Riot has had to nerf the great steam golem as they attempt to make him more viable in the jungle. The rust bucket continues to excel as a support, so the devs have slashed base health and magic resist, and decreased the attack speed granted by his Overdrive.

Hopefully this will make him a little more vulnerable to enchanters and magic-focused champions, while simultaneously meaning he can’t just run down and absolutely obliterate them.

League of Legends patch notes: 12.21

Below are is the main patch notes for the League of Legends 12.21 update. The full notes are available via Riot Games.

New champion

K’Sante

The Pride of Nazumah

Hear his name and know his strength on November 3.

Champion buffs

Ahri

Q – Orb of Deception

Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 ⇒ 55/65/75/85/95

Damage per Pass Through: 40/65/90/115/140 (+40% AP) ⇒ 40/65/90/115/140 (+45% AP)

Corki

Base Stats

Health Growth: 101 ⇒ 105

Attack Damage Growth: 2.5 ⇒ 2.8

Malzahar

E – Malefic Visions

Kill Confirmed: Malefic Visions will now execute minions below 15 – 45 health (levels 1-11)

Ornn

R – Call of the Forge God

Maximum Slow: 40/50/60% ⇒ 60% at all ranks (already added accidentally in previous patches, so no change this patch)

Xin Zhao

Passive – Determination

Third Hit Bonus Damage: 15/25/35/45% AD ⇒ 15/30/45/60% AD

Heal: 6-74 (based on level) (+10% AD) (+55% AP) ⇒ 6-74 (based on level) (+10% AD) (+65% AP)

E – Audacious Charge

Cooldown: 12 seconds ⇒ 11 seconds

Champion nerfs

Bel’Veth

E – Royal Maelstrom

Cooldown: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 ⇒ 24/22.5/21/19.5/18

R – Endless Banquet

Void Remora Health: 50/60/70% ⇒ 40/50/60% of minion’s maximum health

Blitzcrank

Base Stats

Base Health: 653 ⇒ 633

Base Magic Resist: 32 ⇒ 28

W – Overdrive

Bonus Attack Speed: 40/53/66/79/92% ⇒ 30/43/56/69/82%

Miss Fortune

E – Make it Rain

Magic Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 (+100% AP) ⇒ 70/100/130/160/190 (+120% AP)

Slow: 50% (+4% per 100 AP) ⇒ 40% (+6% per 100 AP)

R – Bullet Time

Damage per Wave: 75% AD + 20% AP ⇒ 75% AD + 25% AP

Competitive

Game Remake Updates

We’re shortening the remake timer so that you’re able to remake a match when someone’s absence would start affecting the match’s competitive integrity—if they’ve been gone from the start of the game. This patch isn’t significantly modifying the underlying systems and additional work is planned to make remake functionality more resilient.

Remake is available at 3:00 minutes ⇒ Remake will be available between 1:30 and 3:00 minutes

At 3:00, the impacted team has 60 seconds to start a vote by typing “/remake” in chat ⇒ If the remake conditions are met between game start and 3:00 minutes, teams will have from 1:30 to 3:00 to start a remake vote by typing “/remake”. You’ll always have a minimum of 30 seconds to type /remake from the conditions being met, so if the conditions are met at 2:59, you’ll have until 3:29 to start a vote.

Remake is now available in ARAM & Rotating Game Modes with the same updated rules

Skins and chromas

Empyrean K’Sante

Prestige Empyrean K’Sante

Empyrean Pyke

Empyrean Jax

Empyrean Jhin

Empyrean Lux

Empyrean Vex

Empyrean Zac

Empyrean Zed

The following chromas will be released this patch:

Empyrean K’Sante

Empyrean Pyke

Empyrean Jax

