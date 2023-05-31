League of Legends patch notes – 13.11 update nerfs Jinx and Aphelios

The next round of League of Legends patch notes is here, as the 13.11 update for the MOBA game is rolled out by Riot. Two ADCs are under the nerf hammer, as MSI favorites Jinx and Aphelios see some pretty big changes. If you need to get caught up with absolutely everything that changes in this League of Legends patch, from new skins and chromas to item changes and jungler buff sharing, we’ve got your back.

While ADCs still reign supreme even after MSI 2023 and the 13.10 patch notes, both Jinx and Aphelios have seen some big nerfs. Aphelios’ passive bonus attack damage has been dropped, with Jinx’s attack speed growth seeing a pretty big nerf, and Rell’s got a midscope update too.

Riot has also made some changes to jungler buff sharing, which we’ve dropped below verbatim.

New Buff Wisps: When a Jungler kills Red Brambleback or the Blue Sentinel while their Smite is fully upgraded, they will still receive the camp’s buff, but in addition, a Buff Wisp will be dropped at the camp’s spawn point. An ally can pick it up by walking within the Wisp’s radius within one minute of the camp dying before it disappears. Note: You do not need to Smite the camp at any time in order for the Buff Wisp to drop, but Smite must be fully upgraded.

But I’m Not the Jungler: If a player that is not the Jungler kills the Red Brambleback or the Blue Sentinel but the Jungler’s Smite is fully upgraded, then a Buff Wisp will still drop, but it will only be visible to the allied Jungler. It will still only remain for one minute.

Champion changes

Rell

Base Stats

• Attack Speed: 0.55 ⇒ 0.625

• Attack Speed Growth: 0.02 ⇒ 0.015

• Armor Growth: 4.2 ⇒ 3

• Magic Resist Growth: 2.05 ⇒ 1

• Movement Speed: 335 ⇒ 330

Passive – Break the Mold

• Passive Duration: 4 seconds ⇒ 5 seconds

• Armor and Magic Resist Shred: 10% ⇒ 2.5%

• Stacks On Stacks: Armor and Magic Resist shred now stacks up to 5 times per target. All of Rell’s abilities will also apply a stack of her Passive

• Minimum Armor and Magic Resist Steal: 5-12 (based on level) ⇒ 1.25-2.5 (based on level)

• Death Proof Magnets: Rell keeps resists for the full duration of the Passive buff, even if the target dies

• Rode Off: Passive no longer deals bonus magic damage on hit

• Into The: Hitting a new target no longer refreshes the Passive duration on all targets

• Sunset: Passive no longer applies to minions

Q – Shattering Strike

• Stunning Strike: Q now stuns all targets hit for 0.75 seconds

• Who Needs Heals Anyway: Q no longer heals Rell or her allies

• Range: 685 units in front of Rell, 150 behind Rell ⇒ 520 in front of Rell, 220 behind Rell

• Cooldown: 9/8/7/6/5 seconds ⇒ 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds

• Magic Damage: 70/115/160/205/250 (+50% AP) ⇒ 60/95/130/165/200 (+50% AP)

• Cast Time: 0.35 seconds ⇒ 0.5 seconds

• Jungle Rell?: Deals 250% damage to jungle camps

• A Swing and a (Hopefully) Hit: When Rell casts Q, she moves 100 units forward as she takes a step to swing

• All The Damages: On old Rell, Q did reduced damage to enemies after the first, and only applied passive to the first enemy hit. Now it does full damage and applies passive to all

enemies hit

W – Ferromancy: Crash Down

• Dismounted Bonus Attack Speed: 15/20/25/30/35%

• Dismounted Bonus Attack Range: Gain 75 Attack Range

• Dismounted Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 10% ⇒ 12%

• Dismounted Movement Speed: Reduced to 280 flat ⇒ Reduced by 15% (Note: this will be a nerf early game and a buff late game.)

• Can’t Stop Me Now: Rell no longer has a movement speed cap while dismounted

• Magic Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+60%AP) ⇒ 70/100/130/160/190 (+60%AP)

• Shield Value: 35/60/85/110/135 (+12% maximum health) ⇒ 30/55/80/105/130 (+10% maximum health)

• Maximum Slide Distance: 375 ⇒ 320

• AoE Radius Form: 200 ⇒ 180

• Jump Range: 500 ⇒ 400

• Knock Up Duration: 1 second ⇒ 0.75 seconds

• Slidespeed: 85% of jump speed ⇒ 100% of jump speed

• Actually Jungle Rell Though…: Now deals 250% damage to jungle camps

W – Ferromancy: Mount Up

• Mounted Bonus Movement Speed: Rell no longer gains bonus passive movement

speed while mounted.

• Initial Movement Speed Bonus: 25/30/45/40/45% for 3.5 seconds ⇒ 30% that rapidly decays over 1 second

E – Attract and Repel

• Passive – Mounted Alacrity: Rell gains 5/8/11/14/17/20/24/28/32/36/40/45/50 move

speed while mounted at levels 1-13, reduced by 50% in combat.

• Active – Full Tilt: Rell and an ally charge, gaining ramping Movement Speed up to 15/17.5/20/22.5/25% over 3 seconds, this is doubled to 30/35/40/45/50% toward enemies or each other. Additionally, Rell’s next Attack or Shattering Strike explodes in an area for 25/35/45/55/65 (+40% AP) (+2/2.5/3/3.5/4% Maximum Health Damage).

Akali

Q – Five Point Strike

• Magic Damage: 30/55/80/105/130 (+ 65% AD) (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 40/65/90/115/140 (+ 65% AD) (+ 60% AP)

Amumu

W – Despair

• Base Damage per Tick (0.5 seconds): 10 ⇒ 7

Aphelios

Passive – The Hitman and the Seer

• Bonus Attack Damage: 5/10/15/20/25/30 ⇒ 4.5/9/13.5/18/22.5/27

Aurelion Sol

E – Singularity

• Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 ⇒ 80/85/90/95/100

• Magic Damage per Tick (0.25 seconds): 2.5/3.75/5/6.25/7.5 (6.25% AP) ⇒

2.5/3.75/5/6.25/7.5 (5% AP)

Azir

Q – Conquering Sands

• Cooldown: 14/12/10/8/6 seconds ⇒ 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds

W – Arise!

• Summon Range: 500 ⇒ 525

• Magic Damage: 0-92 (based on level) (+50/67/84/101/118) (+55% AP) ⇒ 0-92 (based on

level) (+50/67/84/101/118)(+60% AP)

Ivern

Q – Rootcaller

• Jump for Joy!: Ivern can now recast Q to jump directly to the target, while Ivern and allies can

issue an attack command to move to their auto attack range’s distance away from the target.

• Cast Range: 1100 ⇒ 1150

• Non-Epic Change: Q’s cooldown is now reduced by 50% when used on non-Epic monsters.

W – Brushmaker

• Redefining Death Bush: Brushmaker’s Passive bonus magic damage on-hit when exiting the

brush for 3 seconds now applies to ally champions.

• Ally On-Hit Damage: 5/7.5/10/12.5/15 (+10% Ivern’s AP)

• Brush Spawn Vision Duration: 3 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds

• Brush Duration: 30 seconds ⇒ Up to a maximum of 45 seconds or until your team loses vision

inside of them

• Lookie!: Auto attacks empowered with Brushmaker now have a special visual effect to reflect

the on-hit damage (note: this change is visual only).

E – Triggerseed

• Change: If, when the shield detonates, there are no enemies that are hit by the detonation

and the shield has not been broken, the duration of the shield is renewed.

R – Daisy

• Daisy Attack Range: 125 ⇒ 175

• Daisy HP Regeneration: 0 ⇒ 2.5 health per second

• Daisy Movement Speed: 420 ⇒ 440

• Daisy Attack Speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75

• Daisy’s Bonus Attack Speed: 30/50/70 ⇒ 30/45/60

• Daisy, Slam! Damage: 100% of Daisy’s AD (+20% AP) ⇒ 40/60/80 (+100% of Daisy’s AD) (+20%

AP)

Jinx

Base Stats

• Attack Speed Growth: 1.36 ⇒ 1

Kalista

Base Stats

• Base Health: 574 ⇒ 600

• Health Regeneration: 3.75 ⇒ 4

• Health Regeneration Growth: 0.55 ⇒ 0.75

• Attack Damage: 66 ⇒ 61

• Attack Damage Growth: 3.75 ⇒ 3.25

Passive – Martial Poise

• You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide: Kalista’s basic attacks no longer miss if a target leaves vision.

• Damage Dealt On-Hit: 90% of total AD ⇒ 100% of total AD

Q – Pierce

• Physical Damage: 20/85/150/215/280 (+100% AD) ⇒ 20/85/150/215/280 (+105% AD)

E – Rend

• Cooldown: 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds at all ranks

• Physical Damage Per Extra Stack: 10/16/22/28/34 (+23.2/27.55/31.9/36.25/40.6% AD) (+20%

AP) ⇒ 8/12/16/20/24 (+25/30/35/40/45% AD) (+20% AP)

Rek’Sai

Passive – Fury of the Xer’Sai

• Tremor Sense Refresh Rate: 1.5 seconds ⇒ 1 second

• Heal with Maximum Fury: 20-190 (based on level) ⇒ [15 (+20 for every 3 levels)] + [2% (+2% Maximum HP for every 3 levels)]

Q – Queen’s Wrath (Unburrowed)

• Cooldown: 4 seconds at all levels ⇒ 4/3.5/3/2.5/2 based on rank

• Buff Duration: 5 seconds ⇒ 3 seconds

• Hit and Buff: Basic attacks now refresh the buff duration of Queen’s Wrath

• Not So Fast: Q’s buff no longer ends prematurely if Rek’Sai is Burrowed for more than 1.5 seconds.

Q – Queen’s Wrath (Burrowed)

• Reveal Duration: 2.5 seconds ⇒ 5 seconds

W – Unburrow

• QoL Update: Targeted range increased to match untargeted range. (Note: This will mean that the optimization where it was better to line Rek’Sai up to the edge of your knock-up and press W at the perfect time instead of just clicking on the opponent has been removed.)

Renekton

E – Slice and Dice

• Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds ⇒ 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

R – Dominus

• Cooldown: 120 seconds at all ranks ⇒ 120/100/80 seconds

• Magic Damage Per Tick (0.5 seconds): 25/50/75 ⇒ 30/60/90

Twisted Fate

W – Pick A Card

• Change: 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds ⇒ 6 seconds at all ranks

Items

Ardent Censer

• Bonus Attack Speed: 15-30% (based on target’s level) ⇒ 20%

Duskblade of Drakkthar

• Nightstalker Bonus Ability Damage: 0-15% (based on target’s missing health) ⇒ 0-20% (based on target’s missing health)

• Maximum Bonus Damage Health Threshold: 20% remaining health ⇒ 30% remaining health

Echoes of Helia

• Passive Healing Per Shard: 20-100 (levels 1-18) ⇒ 20-80 (levels 6-18)

• Passive Damage Per Shard: 30-200 (levels 1-18) ⇒ 30-180 (levels 6-18)

Galeforce

• Active Damage: 150-350 (based on level) (+250% critical strike chance) ⇒ 150-350 (based on

level) (+200% critical strike chance)

• Maximum Execution Damage: 160% ⇒ 150%

Kraken Slayer

• Damage Type: Magic ⇒ Physical

• Change: 20 (+60% AD) (+45% AP) ⇒ 35-85 (levels 8-18) (+65% AD) (+60% AP)

Moonstone Renewer

• Chain Heal: 20-35% (based on ally’s level) ⇒ 20-40% (based on ally’s level)

• Single Heal: 15-25% (based on ally’s level) ⇒ 15-30% (based on ally’s level)

Navori Quickblades

• Item Recipe: Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe + Cloak of Agility + 825 gold ⇒ Caulfield’s

Warhammer + B.F. Sword + Cloak of Agility + 400 gold

• Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 65

• Ability Haste: 20 ⇒ 15

• Transcendence Cooldown Reduction: 12% ⇒ 15%

• Mythic Passive: 5 Ability Haste ⇒ 5 Attack Damage

Runaan’s Hurricane

• On-Hit Damage: 30 ⇒ 15

Statikk Shiv

• Energize Damage: 60-170 (levels 7-18) (+50% AP) ⇒ 80-190 (levels 7-18) (+50% AP)

• Damage to Minions Modifier: 220% ⇒ 250%

Stormrazor

• Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 50

• Change: 25 (+65% Total AD) (+50% AP) ⇒ 15 (+60% Total AD) (+50% AP)

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

• Ability Haste: 20 ⇒ 15

• Bonus Lethality at Maximum Stacks: 8-20 (based on level) ⇒ 3-12 (based on level)

• Distance Per Stack: 45 ⇒ 55 (Note: this equates to roughly 20% slower stack generation.)

Youmuu’s Wake

• Ability Haste: 25 ⇒ 20

ARAM Adjustments

Buffs

• Bel’Veth: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt

• Quinn: 0% Attack Speed Scaling ⇒ 2.5% Attack Speed Scaling

• Tristana: 100% Damage Taken ⇒ 95% Damage Taken

• Olaf: 95% Damage Dealt ⇒ 100% Damage Dealt

• Mordekaiser: 105% Damage Taken ⇒ 100% Damage Taken

• Samira: 105% Damage Taken ⇒ 100% Damage Taken

• Vayne: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt

• Irelia: 0 Ability Haste ⇒ 20 Ability Haste

Nerfs

• Aurelion Sol: 0 Ability Haste ⇒ -20 Ability Haste

• Vladmir: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 95% Damage Dealt

• Pyke: 85% Damage Taken ⇒ 90% Damage Taken

• Kayn: 105% Damage Dealt ⇒ 100% Damage Dealt

• Bard: 80% Damage Taken ⇒ 85% Damage Taken

• Galio: 105% Damage Taken ⇒ 110% Damage Taken

• LeBlanc: 110% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt

Upcoming Skins and Chromas

Skins

DRX Aatrox

DRX Akali

DRX Ashe

DRX Caitlyn

DRX Kindred

DRX Maokai

Prestige DRX Aatrox

Chromas

DRX Aatrox

DRX Akali

DRX Ashe

DRX Caitlyn

DRX Kindred

DRX Maokai

