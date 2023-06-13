League of Legends patch notes – 13.12 rebalances problematic champions

League of Legends patch notes for the 13.12 update are here, as Riot takes aim at a few problematic champions in the MOBA game while addressing more ahead of the end of Split 1 in League of Legends. Strap in, this is a big one.
The likes of Lulu, Yuumi, Kha’Zix, and Zeri are all seeing changes in the LoL 13.12 patch, as Riot also makes changes to the recent mid lane minion gold nerf.
“While this was successful, the risk of nerfing mid lane
mages over roamers has indeed become a reality and placed mages in a not-so-great position. This is certainly not the only issue with mid lane mages, but is one that we think we can mitigate now.”
Mid-lane minions are now worth the same amount of gold as minions from other lanes, after they were worth one less for the first 14 minutes of a match for quite some time.
There’s also been a bit of a red buff thanks to the recent buff sharing, so Riot wants to bring power down by reducing late-game damage output and “retaining its slow and regeneration properties.”
You can check out the full League of Legends 13.12 patch notes below, courtesy of Riot Games.
Champions
Ashe
Passive – Frost Shot
- Bonus Damage: 115% (+(75%+35%) of critical strike chance) ⇒ 120%
(+(75%+35%) of critical strike chance)
W – Volley
- Physical Damage: 10/25/40/55/70 (+100% AD) ⇒ 20/35/50/65/80 (+100% AD)
R – Enchanted Crystal Arrow
- Damage: 200/400/600 (+100% AP) ⇒ 200/400/600 (+120% AP)
Gangplank
E – Powder Keg
- Recharge Timer: 18 seconds at all ranks ⇒ 18/17/16/15/14 seconds
Gragas
Passive – Happy Hour
- Cooldown: 8 seconds ⇒ 12 seconds
Q – Barrel Roll
- Mana Cost: 80 ⇒ 80/75/70/65/60
K’Sante
E – Footwork
- Cooldown: 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds ⇒ 10.5/10/9.5/9/8.5 seconds
Kai’Sa
Base Stats
- Attack Damage Growth: 2 ⇒ 2.6
Kha’Zix
Base Stats
- Base Attack Damage: 63 ⇒ 60
Kog’Maw
W – Bio-Arcane Barrage
- Bonus Magic Damage: 3.5/4.25/5/5.75/6.5% (+ 1% per 100 AP) of target maximum
health ⇒ 3/3.75/4.5/5.25/6% (+ 1% per 100 AP) of target maximum health
Lucian
Passive – Lightslinger
- Vigilance Damage: 14 (+20% AD) ⇒ 10(+15% AD)
- Activation Conditions: When Lucian is empowered by another ally, his next two
basic attacks will deal bonus magic damage ⇒ When Lucian is healed or shielded by
an ally, or when a nearby enemy champion is immobilized, his next two basic attacks
will deal bonus magic damage.
Lulu
Base Stats
- Armor: 29 ⇒ 26
Passive – Pix, Faerie Companion
- Magic Damage: 15-117 (based on level) ⇒ 9-111 (based on level)
E – Help, Pix!
- Shield Value: 75/110/145/180/215 (+55% AP) ⇒ 75/115/155/195/235 (+55% AP)
Milio
Base Stats
- Armor: 28 ⇒ 26
- Armor Growth: 4.9 ⇒ 4.6
Passive – Fired Up!
- Empowered Attack Damage: 15%-35% AD (based on ally’s level) ⇒ 15% AD (based on ally’s level)
Nasus
Passive – Soul Eater
- Life Steal: 9/14/19% ⇒ 11/16/21%
R – Fury of the Sands
- Cooldown: 120 seconds ⇒ 120/100/80 seconds
Orianna
R – Command: Shockwave
- Magic Damage: 250/350/450 (+90% AP) ⇒ 250/400/550 (+95% AP)
Rell
Base Stats
- Default Adaptive Force Stat: Attack Damage ⇒ Ability Power
Q – Shattering Strike
- Cast Time: 0.5 seconds ⇒ 0.4 seconds
- Magic Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 (+60%AP) ⇒ 60/100/140/180/220 (+60% AP)
- Jungle Monster Damage: 300% of base damage ⇒ 150/220/290/360/430 bonus
damage to monsters
W – Ferromancy: Crash Down
- Magic Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 (+60%AP) ⇒ 60/90/120/150/180 (+60% AP)
- Jungle Monster Damage: 300% of base damage ⇒ 125/150/175/200/225 bonus
damage to monsters
W – Ferromancy: Mount Up
- Jungle Monster Damage: 300% of base damage ⇒ 55/110/165/220/275 bonus
damage to monsters
E – Full Tilt
- Magic Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+50% AP) (+4% of target maximum health) ⇒
25/35/45/55/65 (+50% AP) (+3% of target maximum health)
- Jungle Monster Damage: 250% of base damage ⇒ 100/145/190/235/280 bonus
damage to monsters
- Percent Damage Cap Against Monsters: 150
Rumble
Base Stats
- Base Health: 659 ⇒ 625
- Health Growth: 99 ⇒ 105
- Base Health Regeneration: 8 ⇒ 7
Passive – Junkyard Titan
- Maximum Heat: 100 ⇒ 150
- Danger Zone: 50+ (Note: Unchanged)
- Overheat Monster Damage Cap: 80 ⇒ 65-150 (based on level)
- Overheat Attack Speed: 20-80% (based on level) ⇒ 50-130% (based on level)
- Overheat Duration: 5.25 seconds ⇒ 4 seconds
Q – Flamespitter
- Magic Damage: 180/220/260/300/340 (+110% AP) ⇒ 135/150/165/180/195
(+6/7/8/9/10% of target maximum health) (+110% AP)
- Minion Damage Modifier: 60/65/70/75/80% ⇒ 55/60/65/70/75%
- Monster Cap on Percent Health Damage: 65-300 (based on level)
W – Scrap Shield
- Shield Value: 60/90/120/150/180 (+45% AP) ⇒ 25/55/85/115/145 (+4% of maximum
health) (+25% AP)
E – Electro Harpoon
- Heat Generated: 10 ⇒ 20
R – The Equalizer
- Cooldown: 100/85/70 seconds ⇒ 130/105/80 seconds
Ryze
Passive – Arcane Mastery
- Maximum Mana Increase: 6% per 100 AP ⇒ 10% per 100 AP
E – Spell Flux
- Magic Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+ 45% AP) (+ 2% bonus mana) ⇒
60/90/120/150/180 (+ 50% AP) (+ 2% bonus mana)
- Missile Speed: 3500 ⇒ 4000
Sivir
Base Stats
- Attack Damage Growth: 2.8 ⇒ 2.5
W – Ricochet
- Bounce Damage: 25/30/35/40/45% AD ⇒ 30/35/40/45/50% AD
Yuumi
W – You and Me!
- Best Friend Bonus: 10-20% Heal and Shield Power (based on ally level) ⇒
5/7.5/10/12.5/15% (based on spell rank)
E – Zoomies
- Shield Value: 90/120/150/180/210 (+30% AP) ⇒ 80/105/130/155/180 (+ 30% AP)
- Attack Speed Buff: 35% (+8% per 100 AP) ⇒ 25/27.5/30/32.5/35% (+ 8% per 100
AP)
R – Final Chapter
- Heal per Hit: 35/50/65 (+15% AP) ⇒ 25/40/55 (+ 15% AP)
Zeri
Base Stats
- Movement Speed: 330 ⇒ 335
Passive – Living Battery
- Not So Fast: The passive where Zeri steals 45% of the shields she
damages and gains 10% movement speed for 2 seconds whenever she receives a
shield has been removed.
- Q Passive Goes Here: Q – Burst Fire’s passive has been moved to be Zeri’s primary
passive.
Q – Burst Fire
- Q Passive to Passive: Q’s passive has been moved to be Zeri’s primary
passive.
- Trinity No More: Q – Burst Fire no longer activates Sheen.
E – Spark Surge
- Maximum On-Hit Critical Strike Multiplier: 65% ⇒ 85%
Items
Ardent Censer
- Sanctify On-Hit Damage: 15-30 (based on level) ⇒ 15
Bloodthirster
- Total Cost: 3200 ⇒ 3400
Galeforce
- Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 50
- Cloudburst Active Damage: 150-350 (Levels 8-18) (+200% Critical Strike Chance)
⇒ 150-350 (Level 8-18) (+45% bonus AD)
Immortal Shieldbow
- Life Steal: 7% ⇒ 10%
Imperial Mandate
- Coordinated Fire Application: 35-75 (Level 1-18) ⇒ 40-60 (Level 8-18)
- Coordinated Fire Proc: 70-150 (Level 1-18) ⇒ 80-120 (Level 8-18)
- Coordinated Fire Movement Speed Bonus: 20% ⇒ 25%
Moonstone Renewer
- Heal: 20-40% (based on ally’s level 1-18) ⇒ 35%
- Shield: 30-40% (based on ally’s level 1-18) ⇒ 40%
- Same Target Heal Bonus: 15-30% (based on ally’s level 1-18) ⇒ 25%
- Same Target Shield bonus: 20-30% (based on ally’s level 1-18) ⇒ 30%
- Mythic Passive: 5 Ability Haste ⇒ 5 Heal and Shield Power
Phantom Dancer
- Attack Speed: 30% ⇒ 35%
Rapid Firecannon
- Energize Damage: 60-140 (based on level) ⇒ 60
Statikk Shiv
- Energize Damage: 80-190 (Level 7-18) ⇒ 100-180 (Level 6-18)
Runes
Overheal
- Shield Value: 20-300 (based on level) ⇒ 11% of Maximum Health
Skins
- Shan Hai Scrolls Bard
- Shan Hai Scrolls Kog’Maw
- Shan Hai Scrolls Lillia
- Shan Hai Scrolls Tahm Kench
Chromas
- Shan Hai Scrolls Bard
- Shan Hai Scrolls Kog’Maw
- Shan Hai Scrolls Lillia
- Shan Hai Scrolls Tahm Kench
- Crystalis Motus Leona
Congrats, the patch notes are over. So while you’re here why not check out our League of Legends tier list, alongside finding out how much you’ve spent on League of Legends too.