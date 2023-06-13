League of Legends patch notes – 13.12 rebalances problematic champions

League of Legends patch notes for the 13.12 update are here, as Riot takes aim at a few problematic champions in the MOBA game while addressing more ahead of the end of Split 1 in League of Legends. Strap in, this is a big one.

The likes of Lulu, Yuumi, Kha’Zix, and Zeri are all seeing changes in the LoL 13.12 patch, as Riot also makes changes to the recent mid lane minion gold nerf.

“While this was successful, the risk of nerfing mid lane

mages over roamers has indeed become a reality and placed mages in a not-so-great position. This is certainly not the only issue with mid lane mages, but is one that we think we can mitigate now.”

Mid-lane minions are now worth the same amount of gold as minions from other lanes, after they were worth one less for the first 14 minutes of a match for quite some time.

There’s also been a bit of a red buff thanks to the recent buff sharing, so Riot wants to bring power down by reducing late-game damage output and “retaining its slow and regeneration properties.”

You can check out the full League of Legends 13.12 patch notes below, courtesy of Riot Games.

Champions

Ashe

Passive – Frost Shot

Bonus Damage: 115% (+(75%+35%) of critical strike chance) ⇒ 120%

(+(75%+35%) of critical strike chance)

W – Volley

Physical Damage: 10/25/40/55/70 (+100% AD) ⇒ 20/35/50/65/80 (+100% AD)

R – Enchanted Crystal Arrow

Damage: 200/400/600 (+100% AP) ⇒ 200/400/600 (+120% AP)

Gangplank

E – Powder Keg

Recharge Timer: 18 seconds at all ranks ⇒ 18/17/16/15/14 seconds

Gragas

Passive – Happy Hour

Cooldown: 8 seconds ⇒ 12 seconds

Q – Barrel Roll

Mana Cost: 80 ⇒ 80/75/70/65/60

K’Sante

E – Footwork

Cooldown: 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds ⇒ 10.5/10/9.5/9/8.5 seconds

Kai’Sa

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 2 ⇒ 2.6

Kha’Zix

Base Stats

Base Attack Damage: 63 ⇒ 60

Kog’Maw

W – Bio-Arcane Barrage

Bonus Magic Damage: 3.5/4.25/5/5.75/6.5% (+ 1% per 100 AP) of target maximum

health ⇒ 3/3.75/4.5/5.25/6% (+ 1% per 100 AP) of target maximum health

Lucian

Passive – Lightslinger

Vigilance Damage: 14 (+20% AD) ⇒ 10(+15% AD)

Activation Conditions: When Lucian is empowered by another ally, his next two

basic attacks will deal bonus magic damage ⇒ When Lucian is healed or shielded by

an ally, or when a nearby enemy champion is immobilized, his next two basic attacks

will deal bonus magic damage.

Lulu

Base Stats

Armor: 29 ⇒ 26

Passive – Pix, Faerie Companion

Passive – Pix, Faerie Companion Magic Damage: 15-117 (based on level) ⇒ 9-111 (based on level)

E – Help, Pix!

Shield Value: 75/110/145/180/215 (+55% AP) ⇒ 75/115/155/195/235 (+55% AP)

Milio

Base Stats

Armor: 28 ⇒ 26

Armor Growth: 4.9 ⇒ 4.6

Passive – Fired Up!

Empowered Attack Damage: 15%-35% AD (based on ally’s level) ⇒ 15% AD (based on ally’s level)

Nasus

Passive – Soul Eater

Life Steal: 9/14/19% ⇒ 11/16/21%

R – Fury of the Sands

Cooldown: 120 seconds ⇒ 120/100/80 seconds

Orianna

R – Command: Shockwave

Magic Damage: 250/350/450 (+90% AP) ⇒ 250/400/550 (+95% AP)

Rell

Base Stats

Default Adaptive Force Stat: Attack Damage ⇒ Ability Power

Q – Shattering Strike

Cast Time: 0.5 seconds ⇒ 0.4 seconds

Magic Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 (+60%AP) ⇒ 60/100/140/180/220 (+60% AP)

Jungle Monster Damage: 300% of base damage ⇒ 150/220/290/360/430 bonus

damage to monsters

W – Ferromancy: Crash Down

Magic Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 (+60%AP) ⇒ 60/90/120/150/180 (+60% AP)

Jungle Monster Damage: 300% of base damage ⇒ 125/150/175/200/225 bonus

damage to monsters

W – Ferromancy: Mount Up

Jungle Monster Damage: 300% of base damage ⇒ 55/110/165/220/275 bonus

damage to monsters

E – Full Tilt

Magic Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+50% AP) (+4% of target maximum health) ⇒

25/35/45/55/65 (+50% AP) (+3% of target maximum health)

25/35/45/55/65 (+50% AP) (+3% of target maximum health) Jungle Monster Damage: 250% of base damage ⇒ 100/145/190/235/280 bonus

damage to monsters

damage to monsters Percent Damage Cap Against Monsters: 150

Rumble

Base Stats

Base Health: 659 ⇒ 625

Health Growth: 99 ⇒ 105

Base Health Regeneration: 8 ⇒ 7

Passive – Junkyard Titan

Maximum Heat: 100 ⇒ 150

Danger Zone: 50+ (Note: Unchanged)

Overheat Monster Damage Cap: 80 ⇒ 65-150 (based on level)

Overheat Attack Speed: 20-80% (based on level) ⇒ 50-130% (based on level)

Overheat Duration: 5.25 seconds ⇒ 4 seconds

Q – Flamespitter

Magic Damage: 180/220/260/300/340 (+110% AP) ⇒ 135/150/165/180/195

(+6/7/8/9/10% of target maximum health) (+110% AP)

(+6/7/8/9/10% of target maximum health) (+110% AP) Minion Damage Modifier: 60/65/70/75/80% ⇒ 55/60/65/70/75%

Monster Cap on Percent Health Damage: 65-300 (based on level)

W – Scrap Shield

Shield Value: 60/90/120/150/180 (+45% AP) ⇒ 25/55/85/115/145 (+4% of maximum

health) (+25% AP)

E – Electro Harpoon

Heat Generated: 10 ⇒ 20

R – The Equalizer

Cooldown: 100/85/70 seconds ⇒ 130/105/80 seconds

Ryze

Passive – Arcane Mastery

Maximum Mana Increase: 6% per 100 AP ⇒ 10% per 100 AP

E – Spell Flux

Magic Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+ 45% AP) (+ 2% bonus mana) ⇒

60/90/120/150/180 (+ 50% AP) (+ 2% bonus mana)

60/90/120/150/180 (+ 50% AP) (+ 2% bonus mana) Missile Speed: 3500 ⇒ 4000

Sivir

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 2.8 ⇒ 2.5

W – Ricochet

Bounce Damage: 25/30/35/40/45% AD ⇒ 30/35/40/45/50% AD

Yuumi

W – You and Me!

Best Friend Bonus: 10-20% Heal and Shield Power (based on ally level) ⇒

5/7.5/10/12.5/15% (based on spell rank)

E – Zoomies

Shield Value: 90/120/150/180/210 (+30% AP) ⇒ 80/105/130/155/180 (+ 30% AP)

Attack Speed Buff: 35% (+8% per 100 AP) ⇒ 25/27.5/30/32.5/35% (+ 8% per 100

AP)

R – Final Chapter

Heal per Hit: 35/50/65 (+15% AP) ⇒ 25/40/55 (+ 15% AP)

Zeri

Base Stats

Movement Speed: 330 ⇒ 335

Passive – Living Battery

Passive – Living Battery Not So Fast: The passive where Zeri steals 45% of the shields she

damages and gains 10% movement speed for 2 seconds whenever she receives a

shield has been removed.

damages and gains 10% movement speed for 2 seconds whenever she receives a shield has been removed. Q Passive Goes Here: Q – Burst Fire’s passive has been moved to be Zeri’s primary

passive.

Q – Burst Fire

Q Passive to Passive: Q’s passive has been moved to be Zeri’s primary

passive.

passive. Trinity No More: Q – Burst Fire no longer activates Sheen.

E – Spark Surge

Maximum On-Hit Critical Strike Multiplier: 65% ⇒ 85%

Items

Ardent Censer

Sanctify On-Hit Damage: 15-30 (based on level) ⇒ 15

Bloodthirster

Total Cost: 3200 ⇒ 3400

Galeforce

Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 50

Cloudburst Active Damage: 150-350 (Levels 8-18) (+200% Critical Strike Chance)

⇒ 150-350 (Level 8-18) (+45% bonus AD)

Immortal Shieldbow

Life Steal: 7% ⇒ 10%

Imperial Mandate

Coordinated Fire Application: 35-75 (Level 1-18) ⇒ 40-60 (Level 8-18)

Coordinated Fire Proc: 70-150 (Level 1-18) ⇒ 80-120 (Level 8-18)

Coordinated Fire Movement Speed Bonus: 20% ⇒ 25%

Moonstone Renewer

Heal: 20-40% (based on ally’s level 1-18) ⇒ 35%

Shield: 30-40% (based on ally’s level 1-18) ⇒ 40%

Same Target Heal Bonus: 15-30% (based on ally’s level 1-18) ⇒ 25%

Same Target Shield bonus: 20-30% (based on ally’s level 1-18) ⇒ 30%

Mythic Passive: 5 Ability Haste ⇒ 5 Heal and Shield Power

Phantom Dancer

Attack Speed: 30% ⇒ 35%

Rapid Firecannon

Energize Damage: 60-140 (based on level) ⇒ 60

Statikk Shiv

Energize Damage: 80-190 (Level 7-18) ⇒ 100-180 (Level 6-18)

Runes

Overheal

Shield Value: 20-300 (based on level) ⇒ 11% of Maximum Health

Skins

Shan Hai Scrolls Bard

Shan Hai Scrolls Kog’Maw

Shan Hai Scrolls Lillia

Shan Hai Scrolls Tahm Kench

Chromas

Shan Hai Scrolls Bard

Shan Hai Scrolls Kog’Maw

Shan Hai Scrolls Lillia

Shan Hai Scrolls Tahm Kench

Crystalis Motus Leona

Congrats, the patch notes are over.