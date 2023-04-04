League of Legends patch notes – 13.7 update nerfs meta junglers, phew

As we approach MSI there’s a new round of League of Legends patch notes to sink our teeth into – literally, as the MOBA‘s beloved Cats vs Dogs skinline has made a comeback post-April 1. If you pick up the Nidalee skin you’ll probably get the chance to make good use of it, as meta junglers Lee Sin, Sejuani, and Vi are taking the nerf hammer to the face in 13.7.
Lee Sin, Sejuani, and Vi all get nerfed
I’d be a liar if I said writing that didn’t give me an awful sense of satisfaction. All three junglers have dominated the meta – especially in pro play – and as a result are getting taken down a few pegs ahead of MSI.
Lee Sin’s base attack damage and armour have been knocked down by a couple of points each, and Vi has been shifted towards AD to negate her building tank items but dealing out huge amounts of damage.
Sejuani’s Arctic Assault (Q) and Glacial Prison (R) now also have longer cooldowns, and her passive’s damage cap has been decreased to stop her easily beating up epic monsters like drakes and the Baron.
League of Legends patch notes – 13.7 update
Below are the champion changes from League of Legends patch 13.7, as well as a list of any upcoming skins and chromas.
Champion Adjustments
Kha’Zix
Q – Taste Their Fear
- Isolation Range: 425 ⇒ 375
W – Void Spike
- Evolved Slow: 60% ⇒ 40%
- Evolved Slow Against Isolated Targets: 90% ⇒ 75%
R – Void Assault
- Buff Duration: 10 seconds ⇒ 12 seconds
Thresh
Q – Death Sentence
- Cooldown Refunded On Hit: 3 seconds ⇒ 2 seconds
Champion Buffs
Alistar
Base Stats
- Base Armor: 44 ⇒ 47
- Base Health: 670 ⇒ 685
Azir
Base Stats
- Base Armor: 19 ⇒ 22
- Attack Speed Growth: 5% ⇒ 6%
Passive – Shurima’s Legacy
- Duration: 30 seconds ⇒ 45 seconds
- Cast Range: 500 ⇒ 700
Q – Conquering Sands
- Mana Cost: 65/70/75/80/85 ⇒ 70/80/90/100/110
- Stab Range: 370 ⇒ 325
W – Arise!
- Magic Damage: 0−110 (based on level) (+50/60/70/80/90) (+55% AP) ⇒ 0−92 (based on level) (+50/67/84/101/118) (+55% AP
- (Note: Assuming W max, this is a damage per hit buff that scales from +0 to +10 by level 11 and then stays there).
- Mana Cost: 40 at all ranks ⇒ 40/35/30/25/20
Miscellaneous
- [NEW] Recommended Skill Order: The game will now recommend maxing W first.
Graves
Passive – New Destiny
- Critical Strike Bonus Per Pellet: 20% ⇒ 30%
R – Collateral Damage
- Cooldown: 120/90/60 seconds ⇒ 100/80/60 seconds
Kalista
Base Stats
- Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 ⇒ 3.75
Passive – Oathsworn Bond
- Oathsworn Ceremony Duration: 12 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds (Note: This begins when Kalista activates her Black Speak.)
- [NEW] Ride Together, Channel Together: Kalista is now forced to channel on the Black Spear while her Oathsworn is reviving
Katarina
Passive – Voracity
- Sinister Steel Dagger Magic Damage: 68−240 (based on level) (+ 60% bonus AD) (+65/75/85/95% (levels 1/6/11/16) AP) ⇒ 68−240 (based on level) (+ 60% bonus AD) (+70/80/90/100% (levels 1/6/11/16) AP)
R – Death Lotus
- Physical Damage per Dagger: 18% (+30% per 100% bonus AS) bonus AD ⇒ 16% (+50% per 100% bonus AS) bonus AD
Yasuo
Passive – Way of the Wanderer
- Shield Amount: 100/105/110/115/120/130/140/150/160/170/180/200/220/250/290/350/410/475 ⇒ 100/105/110/115/125/135/145/160/175/195/220/250/275/325/375/425/500/575
E – Sweeping Blade
- Damage Increase per Stack: 25% of E’s base damage ⇒ 15-25% of E’s total damage (scales linearly, levels 1-18)
- Maximum Stack Amount: 2 ⇒ 4
Champion Nerfs
Annie
E – Molten Shield
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds ⇒ 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds
- Shield Amount: 60/100/140/180/220 (+40% AP) ⇒ 60/95/130/165/200 (+40% AP)
Lee Sin
Base Stats
- Base Attack Damage: 68 ⇒ 66
- Base Armor: 36 ⇒ 34
Olaf
Passive – Berserker’s Rage
- Attack Speed: 60-100% (based on level) ⇒ 50-100% (based on level)
Q – Undertow
- Physical Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+100% bonus AD) ⇒ 65/115/165/215/265 (+100% bonus AD)
Rammus
W – Defensive Ball Curl
- Bonus Armour: 35 (+40/55/70/85/100% total armour) ⇒ 35 (+40/50/60/70/80% total armour)
Sejuani
Passive – Fury of the North
- Damage Cap against Epic Monsters: 300 ⇒ 250
Q – Arctic Assault
- Cooldown: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 seconds ⇒ 19/17.5/16/14.5/13 seconds
R – Glacial Prison
- Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds ⇒ 130/110/90 seconds
Veigar
Q – Baleful Strike
- AP Ratio: 60% at all ranks ⇒ 45/50/55/60/65%
W – Dark Matter
- AP Ratio: 100% at all ranks ⇒ 70/80/90/100/110%
E – Event Horizon
- Sneaky Stuns: Veigar can no longer hide his E VFX from enemies by placing it inside certain walls.
R – Primordial Burst
- AP Ratio: 75% at all ranks ⇒ 65/70/75%
Vi
Q – Vault Breaker
- Minimum Physical Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+70% bonus AD) ⇒ 45/70/95/120/145 (+80% bonus AD)
- Maximum Physical Damage: 110/160/210/260/310 (+140% bonus AD) ⇒ 90/140/190/240/290 (+160% bonus AD)
[/*]
E – Relentless Force
- Physical Damage: 10/30/50/70/90 (+110% AD) (+90% AP) ⇒ 5/20/35/50/65 (+120% AD) (+100% AP)
Wukong
Base Stats
- Attack Damage: 68 ⇒ 66
W – Warrior Trickster
- Cooldown: 22/19.5/17/14.5/12 seconds ⇒ 22/20/18/16/14 seconds
E – Nimbus Strike
- Bonus Attack Speed: 40/45/50/55/60% ⇒ 35/40/45/50/55%
Zeri
Base Stats
- Health Growth: 115 ⇒ 100
Passive – Living Battery
- Shield Absorption: 60% of damage dealt ⇒ 45% of damage dealt
R – Lightning Crash
- Magic Damage: 175/275/375 (+100% bonus AD) (+110% AP) ⇒ 175/275/375 (+85% bonus AD) (+110% AP)
[/*]
League of Legends patch 13.7 skins
The following skins and chromas will be released this patch:
- Kibble-Head Kled
- Kittalee
- Shiba Yuumi
- Woof and Lamb Kindred
The full patch notes can be found on the League of Legends website, but they’re quite long so get ready to read.
While the Cat vs Dog skins aren’t for me – thankfully I won’t need to check how much I’ve spent on League of Legends this month – those jungle changes (especially the Lee Sin ones) absolutely are. Hopefully it knocks some of the more meta junglers down the League of Legends tier list a bit, and lets some new faces rise to the top – specifically Evelynn. I like Evelynn.