Riot's new round of League of Legends patch notes hit the MOBA's best junglers hard ahead of MSI, as well as adding the 13.7 update's adorable cat vs dog skins.

League of Legends patch notes - 13.7 update nerfs meta junglers, phew: A woman wearing a pink cat onesie goes shoulder to shoulder with a white cat wearing a shiba inu onesie standing on a floating open book as they wink at each other

Published:

League of Legends

As we approach MSI there’s a new round of League of Legends patch notes to sink our teeth into – literally, as the MOBA‘s beloved Cats vs Dogs skinline has made a comeback post-April 1. If you pick up the Nidalee skin you’ll probably get the chance to make good use of it, as meta junglers Lee Sin, Sejuani, and Vi are taking the nerf hammer to the face in 13.7.

Lee Sin, Sejuani, and Vi all get nerfed

I’d be a liar if I said writing that didn’t give me an awful sense of satisfaction. All three junglers have dominated the meta – especially in pro play – and as a result are getting taken down a few pegs ahead of MSI.

Lee Sin’s base attack damage and armour have been knocked down by a couple of points each, and Vi has been shifted towards AD to negate her building tank items but dealing out huge amounts of damage.

Sejuani’s Arctic Assault (Q) and Glacial Prison (R) now also have longer cooldowns, and her passive’s damage cap has been decreased to stop her easily beating up epic monsters like drakes and the Baron.

An infographic showing the changes in League of Legends patch 13.7

League of Legends patch notes – 13.7 update

Below are the champion changes from League of Legends patch 13.7, as well as a list of any upcoming skins and chromas.

Champion Adjustments

Kha’Zix

Q – Taste Their Fear

  • Isolation Range: 425 ⇒ 375

W – Void Spike

  • Evolved Slow: 60% ⇒ 40%
  • Evolved Slow Against Isolated Targets: 90% ⇒ 75%

R – Void Assault

  • Buff Duration: 10 seconds ⇒ 12 seconds

Thresh

Q – Death Sentence

  • Cooldown Refunded On Hit: 3 seconds ⇒ 2 seconds

Champion Buffs

Alistar

Base Stats

  • Base Armor: 44 ⇒ 47
  • Base Health: 670 ⇒ 685

Azir

Base Stats

  • Base Armor: 19 ⇒ 22
  • Attack Speed Growth: 5% ⇒ 6%

Passive – Shurima’s Legacy

  • Duration: 30 seconds ⇒ 45 seconds
  • Cast Range: 500 ⇒ 700

Q – Conquering Sands

  • Mana Cost: 65/70/75/80/85 ⇒ 70/80/90/100/110
  • Stab Range: 370 ⇒ 325

W – Arise!

  • Magic Damage: 0−110 (based on level) (+50/60/70/80/90) (+55% AP) ⇒ 0−92 (based on level) (+50/67/84/101/118) (+55% AP
    • (Note: Assuming W max, this is a damage per hit buff that scales from +0 to +10 by level 11 and then stays there).
  • Mana Cost: 40 at all ranks ⇒ 40/35/30/25/20

Miscellaneous

  • [NEW] Recommended Skill Order: The game will now recommend maxing W first.

Graves

Passive – New Destiny

  • Critical Strike Bonus Per Pellet: 20% ⇒ 30%

R – Collateral Damage

  • Cooldown: 120/90/60 seconds ⇒ 100/80/60 seconds

Kalista

Base Stats

  • Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 ⇒ 3.75

Passive – Oathsworn Bond

  • Oathsworn Ceremony Duration: 12 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds (Note: This begins when Kalista activates her Black Speak.)
  • [NEW] Ride Together, Channel Together: Kalista is now forced to channel on the Black Spear while her Oathsworn is reviving

Katarina

Passive – Voracity

  • Sinister Steel Dagger Magic Damage: 68−240 (based on level) (+ 60% bonus AD) (+65/75/85/95% (levels 1/6/11/16) AP) ⇒ 68−240 (based on level) (+ 60% bonus AD) (+70/80/90/100% (levels 1/6/11/16) AP)

R – Death Lotus

  • Physical Damage per Dagger: 18% (+30% per 100% bonus AS) bonus AD ⇒ 16% (+50% per 100% bonus AS) bonus AD

Yasuo

Passive – Way of the Wanderer

  • Shield Amount: 100/105/110/115/120/130/140/150/160/170/180/200/220/250/290/350/410/475 ⇒ 100/105/110/115/125/135/145/160/175/195/220/250/275/325/375/425/500/575

E – Sweeping Blade

  • Damage Increase per Stack: 25% of E’s base damage ⇒ 15-25% of E’s total damage (scales linearly, levels 1-18)
  • Maximum Stack Amount: 2 ⇒ 4

Champion Nerfs

Annie

E – Molten Shield

  • Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds ⇒ 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds
  • Shield Amount: 60/100/140/180/220 (+40% AP) ⇒ 60/95/130/165/200 (+40% AP)

Lee Sin

Base Stats

  • Base Attack Damage: 68 ⇒ 66
  • Base Armor: 36 ⇒ 34

Olaf

Passive – Berserker’s Rage

  • Attack Speed: 60-100% (based on level) ⇒ 50-100% (based on level)

Q – Undertow

  • Physical Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+100% bonus AD) ⇒ 65/115/165/215/265 (+100% bonus AD)

Rammus

W – Defensive Ball Curl

  • Bonus Armour: 35 (+40/55/70/85/100% total armour) ⇒ 35 (+40/50/60/70/80% total armour)

Sejuani

Passive – Fury of the North

  • Damage Cap against Epic Monsters: 300 ⇒ 250

Q – Arctic Assault

  • Cooldown: 18/16.5/15/13.5/12 seconds ⇒ 19/17.5/16/14.5/13 seconds

R – Glacial Prison

  • Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds ⇒ 130/110/90 seconds

Veigar

Q – Baleful Strike

  • AP Ratio: 60% at all ranks ⇒ 45/50/55/60/65%

W – Dark Matter

  • AP Ratio: 100% at all ranks ⇒ 70/80/90/100/110%

E – Event Horizon

  • Sneaky Stuns: Veigar can no longer hide his E VFX from enemies by placing it inside certain walls.

R – Primordial Burst

  • AP Ratio: 75% at all ranks ⇒ 65/70/75%

Vi

Q – Vault Breaker

  • Minimum Physical Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+70% bonus AD) ⇒ 45/70/95/120/145 (+80% bonus AD)
  • Maximum Physical Damage: 110/160/210/260/310 (+140% bonus AD) ⇒ 90/140/190/240/290 (+160% bonus AD)
E – Relentless Force

  • Physical Damage: 10/30/50/70/90 (+110% AD) (+90% AP) ⇒ 5/20/35/50/65 (+120% AD) (+100% AP)

Wukong

Base Stats

  • Attack Damage: 68 ⇒ 66

W – Warrior Trickster

  • Cooldown: 22/19.5/17/14.5/12 seconds ⇒ 22/20/18/16/14 seconds

E – Nimbus Strike

  • Bonus Attack Speed: 40/45/50/55/60% ⇒ 35/40/45/50/55%

Zeri

Base Stats

  • Health Growth: 115 ⇒ 100

Passive – Living Battery

  • Shield Absorption: 60% of damage dealt ⇒ 45% of damage dealt

R – Lightning Crash

  • Magic Damage: 175/275/375 (+100% bonus AD) (+110% AP) ⇒ 175/275/375 (+85% bonus AD) (+110% AP)
Two rodent creatures wearing cat and dog onesies riding huge colourful puppies smiling at one another

League of Legends patch 13.7 skins

The following skins and chromas will be released this patch:

  • Kibble-Head Kled
  • Kittalee
  • Shiba Yuumi
  • Woof and Lamb Kindred

The full patch notes can be found on the League of Legends website, but they’re quite long so get ready to read.

While the Cat vs Dog skins aren’t for me – thankfully I won’t need to check how much I’ve spent on League of Legends this month – those jungle changes (especially the Lee Sin ones) absolutely are. Hopefully it knocks some of the more meta junglers down the League of Legends tier list a bit, and lets some new faces rise to the top – specifically Evelynn. I like Evelynn.

Lauren spends most of her time slaying Diablo's minions or exploring WoW on a mount that was way too expensive.

