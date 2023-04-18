League of Legends patch notes – 13.8 update overhauls report system

With MSI around the corner, Riot Games has released a new set of League of Legends patch notes, as the LoL 13.8 update is almost here for the MOBA game ahead of its imminent release. There are changes to champions as you’d expect but reporting has also been improved, alongside how easy it is to view challenges.

When is the new patch dropping then? You can expect League of Legends 13.8 to hit your game on May 2.

One of the biggest changes in the League of Legends 13.8 patch comes to reporting and behavioural systems, as Riot is making it much easier to report players for inappropriate language or behaviour in past matches.

“Reporting is now available in Match History,” Riot says. “You can report another player by right-clicking on their row when viewing past game summaries in your Match History.”

LoL 13.8 also includes a visual update to the challenges page, with every challenge under either Capstone or Groups in an effort to make navigation less confusing. Check out the League of Legends 13.8 patch highlights in the image below, courtesy of Riot Games, with a more detailed breakdown of each and every change underneath that.

League of Legends patch notes – 13.7 update

Below are all the champion and item changes, alongside the upcoming skins and chromas in LoL.

Champion Adjustments

Aurelion Sol

Base Stats

Health Growth: 95 ⇒ 90

Armor Growth: 4.3 ⇒ 4

Ezreal

Base AD increased.

The current bot lane in pro play likely has a hyper carry on both sides of the Rift and hasn’t allowed for many non-hyper carries to compete. We want to give Ezreal a little more “OOMPH” in order to shake up the current bot lane situation, but also to make him better at playing into scaling marksmen at all levels of play.

Base Stats

Base Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 62

Garen

Base AD increased, base armor increased.

Garen hasn’t been living his best spin-to-win life recently, meaning he hasn’t been able to win early trades against other melee champions which is supposed to be one of his strong points. We’re buffing up his base damage and early durability to

help him find his groove again.

Base Stats

Base Attack Damage: 66 ⇒ 69

Base Armor: 36 ⇒ 38

Janna

W damage increased. E shield decay timer increased.

In this patch we’re giving Janna some ability to get a little more aggressive in lane and provide additional damage with her items. Also making shielding early a lot less punishing for players who want to preempt their teammates to go in for trades with E.

W – Zephyr

Magic Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 (+50% AP) ⇒ 80/110/140/170/200 (+60% AP)

E – Eye Of The Storm

Shield Decay Timer: 1.25 seconds ⇒ 2.5 seconds

Jarvan IV

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 3.4 ⇒ 3

Q – Dragon Strike

Physical Damage: 90/130/170/210/250 (+140% bonus AD) ⇒ 80/120/160/200/240 (+140% bonus AD)

Kayn

E – Shadow Step

Shadow Assassin – Bonus Move Speed: 80% ⇒ 70%

Shadow Assassin – Cooldown: 8 seconds ⇒ 10 seconds

Kha’Zix

Q – Taste Their Fear

Physical Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+115% bonus AD) ⇒ 70/95/120/145/170 (+ 115% bonus AD)

Kog’Maw

Passive – Icathian Surprise

new Run Kog, Run!: Kog’Maw is now Ghosted while in his passive form

True Damage: 125-550 (based on level) ⇒ 140-650 (based on level)

Q – Caustic Spittle

Cooldown: 8 seconds ⇒ 7 seconds

E – Void Ooze

Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 ⇒ 40/55/70/85/100

Slow: 20/28/36/44/52% ⇒ 30/35/40/45/50%

Leona

W – Eclipse

Bonus Armor: 15/20/25/30/35 (+20% Bonus Armor) ⇒ 20/25/30/35/40 (+20% Bonus Armor)

Bonus Magic Resistance: 15/20/25/30/35 (+20% Bonus Magic Resistance) ⇒ 20/25/30/35/40 (+20% Bonus Magic Resistance)

Magic Damage: 45/80/115/150/185 (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 55/90/125/160/195 (+ 40% AP)

Lillia

Passive damage to monsters increased, healing against monsters increased

Passive – Dream-Laden Bough

Monster Damage Cap: 50-150 (based on level) ⇒ 70-150 (based on level)

is up to 40% more damage at level 1 against monsters with over 1328 HP, tapering to

0% more at less than 949 HP. Raptor has 1100, while Red, Blue, Gromp, Krug, and Wolf

all hit the new max HP cap.)

Healing Against Monsters: 24-75 (based on level) (+5.4% AP) ⇒ 39-54 (based on level) (+15% AP)

level) (+15% AP)

Healing Against Champions: 6-120 (based on level) (+18% AP) ⇒ 6-90 (based on level) (+30% AP)

level) (+30% AP)

Malphite

W empowered attack damage decreased, cleave damage armor scaling decreased.

W – Thunderclap

Empowered Attack Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+20% AP)(+15% Armor) ⇒

30/40/50/60/70 (+20% AP)(+15% Armor)

Cleave Physical Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+ 30% AP) (+ 20% armor) ⇒ 15/25/35/45/55 (+ 30% AP) (+ 15% armor)

15/25/35/45/55 (+ 30% AP) (+ 15% armor)

Nidalee

Base armor increased, armor growth increased.

Base Stats

Base Armor: 28 ⇒ 32

Armor Growth: 4.7 ⇒ 5

Poppy

Q – Hammer Shock

Target Health Damage: 8% ⇒ 9%

W – Steadfast Presence

Bonus Resistances: 10% ⇒12% (Note: this will be doubled to 24% while Poppy is

below 40% maximum health.)

Rakan

Base armor decreased, armor growth decreased.

Base Stats

Base Armor: 32 ⇒ 30

Armor Growth: 5.1 ⇒ 4.9

Item Adjustments

Cosmic Drive

Ability Power: 90 ⇒ 100

new Unique Passive – Spelldance: Damaging a champion (excluding damage over time) generates a stack of 2.5% Movement Speed every 1.5 seconds for the next 5 seconds up to 4 stacks (10% Movement Speed). At 4 stacks, gain an additional 10% Movement Speed (20% Movement Speed total). Dealing damage refreshes this effect.

LoL patch 13.8 skins and chromas

Skins

Dawnbringer Renekton

Dawnbringer Vayne

Nightbringer Jarvan IV

Nightbringer Nasus

Chromas

Dawnbringer Renekton

Dawnbringer Vayne

Nightbringer Jarvan IV

Nightbringer Nasus

