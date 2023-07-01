League of Legends nerfs ganking in 13.14 PBE update

New League of Legends PBE patch notes for the 13.14 update are here, and it’s looking like Riot is aiming to put a stop to the strength of certain powerful ganking tools in its MOBA. With key nerfs to both the Ghost Summoner spell and the effectiveness of League of Legends jungle buffs at low levels, it’ll be harder to catch people out of position in lane. There’s also buffs to Aatrox and Volibear, while several items get tweaked.

The big news here is likely the Ghost nerf. The Summoner spell has seen huge popularity of late, offering a big movement speed boost to any champ that takes it. One of its most powerful tools is that its duration extends every time that you score a takedown on an enemy champion, so Riot is removing that in favor of a slightly increased base duration. It’ll still be potent, but you won’t be able to as easily chain kills or dive in and guarantee a safe exit.

Combining with this is a nerf to the slow of Red Buff at low levels – it’ll now only give you a 5% slow in the early game, making it less devastating as a gank tool to catch enemies off-guard right at the start. Blue Buff’s ability haste has also been dropped at level one, but will now offer you more ability haste above level 11 than before, thus scaling better into late-game.

Buff’s to Aatrox’s Q should make him scale even better with AD – he was already pretty scary in the right hands, so expect to see him popping up and causing some real damage. Elsewhere, both Galeforce and Trinity Force are nerfed slightly, but Infinity Edge sees its bonus crit damage ramped up, making it a very fun potential pickup.

League of Legends 13.14 PBE patch notes

Here are the full League of Legends patch notes for the 13.14 PBE update as of Saturday, July 1, 2023:

Champions

Aatrox

Q – Damage: 10-90 + 60% – 80% AD ⇒ 10-70 + 60% – 100% AD.

– Damage: 10-90 + 60% – 80% AD ⇒ 10-70 + 60% – 100% AD. Q – Damage to Minions: Flat 55% ⇒ 55% – 70% based on level.

Volibear

W – Heal: 8% – 16% missing health ⇒ 8% – 20% missing health.

Summoner Spells

Ghost

Duration: 10 seconds ⇒ 15 seconds.

No longer gets extended upon takedown.

Items

Galeforce

Cooldown: 90 seconds ⇒ 120 seconds.

Damage: 150-350 ⇒ 150-300.

Infinity Edge

Crit Damage bonus: 35% ⇒ 45%.

AD: 70 ⇒ 65.

Trinity Force

Max stacks: 5 ⇒ 3.

Base AD per stack: 4% ⇒ 6%.

Jungle

Treat

Gold: 20 ⇒ 25.

Blue Buff

Ability Haste: Flat 10 ⇒ 5/10/15/20 (at level 1/6/11/16).

Red Buff

Melee Slow: 10%/15%/20 (level 1/6/11) ⇒ 5%/10%/15%/20% (level 1/6/11/16) for melee, 5%/10% (level 1/11) for ranged.

Damage: 10-78 ⇒ 10-75.

