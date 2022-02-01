League of Legends’ new champion is Renata Glasc – here are her abilities

Riot Games means business this year. Hot on the heels of Zeri’s arrival in League of Legends patch 12.2, we’ve now got another new champion to welcome to the Rift. Support champ Renata Glasc, who hails from “a family of resourceful and altruistic Zaunits alchemists”, is joining Riot Games’ flagship MOBA game as its 159th character with patch 12.4.

“Ambitious and with an advanced technological heritage, she plans to go beyond the borders of Zaun,” Riot’s description reveals of the new champ. Renata Glasc, the Chem Baroness, boasts great foresight and business acumen, which means she holds a distinguished position in the district – and it sounds like she’s got a pretty ruthless streak. “Progress comes at a price others aren’t willing to pay,” goes one of her phrases. “Work for me, or work against me—doesn’t matter. Everyone comes to my side eventually,” goes another. So, Renata Glasc sounds like one not to be crossed. You can check out her biography here.

Renata’s classic splash art is all mystery and metal with a burst of colour illuminating her powers, with the champ boasting glowing pink eyes and a metal arm. It seems her release skin will be Admiral Renata Glasc – and she looks no less intimidating. You can check these out below.

In terms of gameplay, Renata’s background in alchemy very much plays into her ability kit, and her skills are clearly geared towards her support role. Without further ado, let’s take a look at Renata Glasc’s abilities (via Riot Games):

Passive – Leverage

Renata Glasc’s basic attacks mark her enemies and deal bonus damage. Damage from Renata’s allies consumes the mark, dealing additional damage.

Q – Handshake

Renata Glasc sends out a missile from her robotic arm that roots the first enemy hit. She can reactivate the ability to throw the enemy in a target direction, damaging enemies hit and stunning them if the thrown target is a champion.

With her or against her, you’re always in her grasp. pic.twitter.com/3OSwBeo0xO — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) February 1, 2022

W – Bailout

Renata Glasc grants an allied champion or herself ramping Attack Speed and Move Speed toward enemies. If the ally gets a takedown on an enemy champion, the buff duration resets. If the ally would die while Bailout is still active, their health is set back to full but they begin burning to death over 3 seconds. The ally can stop the burn by getting a champion takedown before they die.

E – Loyalty Program

Renata Glasc sends out chemtech rockets that shield allies and damage and slow enemies they pass through. The rockets also apply their effects around her on cast and in an explosion at max range.

R – Hostile Takeover

Renata Glasc sends out a cloud of chemicals that causes enemies to go Berserk, increasing their Attack Speed and forcing them to basic attack anything around them. Berserk enemies prioritise attacking their own allies, then neutral units, then Renata Glasc’s team, then Renata Glasc herself.

There’s no word on what the exact breakdown of these will be in terms of effects, costs, cooldowns, and such just yet. But, the League of Legends patch 12.4 testing cycle is due to kick off later this week, so we should get a good idea when she debuts on the PBE in the coming days.