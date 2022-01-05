League of Legends patch 12.2 notes – New Champion Zeri, Crystal and Withered Rose skins

Jump To





2022 is here, League of Legends fans, which means another year packed with gameplay updates, new champions to welcome to the MOBA game, and plenty of new skins. League of Legends patch 12.1 has headed to live servers, bringing a handful of item and champ changes and some snazzy new Elderwood skins. Now, it’s time to see what the second patch of the Season 12 League of Legends patch schedule will bring.

The big news for 12.2 is the arrival of brand-new champion, Zeri. It seems she might have made a slightly premature debut as her universe and biography pages which went live January 4 appear to have now been taken down, though we have an idea of what she’s all about from the details that were offered in these when live. As reported by Surrenderat20, Zeri will be known as The Spark of Zaun, and will be a marksman champ who “channels her electric magic to charge herself and her custom-crafted gun”. We don’t know anything about her abilities beyond a few hints in the bio and universe info, but you can check out a fuller description in Zeri’s section below.

Patch 12.2 also brings new skins for three champions. Akshan and Janna are getting Crystal Rose skins, while Elise is getting a Withered Rose style. You can take a look at these in action in the notes below.

Without further ado, here are the tentative League of Legends patch 12.2 notes (cheers, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.2 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

The League of Legends Season 12 patch schedule has now been rolled out, so we know that League of Legends patch 12.2 is due to go live on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours, so expect downtime to start sometime around then.

League of Legends patch 12.2 – New Champion, Zeri

Zeri, the Spark of Zaun

Zeri’s Bio

“A headstrong, spirited young woman from Zaun’s working-class, Zeri channels her electric magic to charge herself and her custom-crafted gun. Her volatile power mirrors her emotions, its sparks reflecting her lightning-fast approach to life. Deeply compassionate toward others, Zeri carries the love of her family and her home into every fight. Though her eagerness to help can sometimes backfire, Zeri believes one truth to be certain: stand up for your community, and it will stand up with you.”

We’ll post all the info about Zeri’s abilities, stats, and release skin when she hits the PBE soon!

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.2 BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

None just yet, but keep checking back on these notes, as we’ll post all the details of the champion, item, and/or rune changes here as and when they hit the testing servers.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.2 New Champion Skins

New Champion Skins

CRYSTAL ROSE AKSHAN

There’s no CRYSTAL ROSE AKSHAN splash art on the PBE just yet, but keep checking back!

CRYSTAL ROSE JANNA

There’s no CRYSTAL ROSE JANNA splash art on the PBE just yet, but keep checking back!

WITHERED ROSE ELISE

There’s no WITHERED ROSE ELISE splash art on the PBE just yet, but keep checking back!

It seems there are some summoner icons and emotes on the PBE that point to some other skins potentially coming up soon – here’s the list, though bear in mind that these skins aren’t on the PBE so it’s not guaranteed these are on the way:

Firecracker Diana

Firecracker Sett

Firecracker Teemo

Firecracker Tristana

Firecracker Xin Zhao

Firecracker Yuumi

Porcelain Amumu

Porcelain Ezreal

Porcelain Kindred

Porcelain Lissandra

Porcelain Lux

If any of these appear on the PBE, we’ll let you know in this section right here!

That’s it for the League of Legends patch 12.2 notes right now, LoL fans, but keep checking back on this page as there’s sure to be more in the way of gameplay updates and other changes coming to the PBE ahead of the update’s live debut soon.

