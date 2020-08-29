League of Legends datamine reveals new champion Samira’s abilities and backstory

The data of Leagues of Legends patch 10.19 has hit the MOBA game‘s Public Beta Environment’s, allowing dataminers to examine the fresh, incoming content. Along with some new skins, we have a new champion, Samira, the Desert Rose, coming to the Summoner’s Rift.

Information on Samira was gleamed through datamining by Summoning at 20, who managed to find images of Samira, and a listing of her abilities and spells. It should be noted she isn’t playable and hasn’t been officially previewed, so none of this is based on seeing her in action. With a mix of melee and ranged attacks, Samira brings an interesting set of moves to the multiplayer game.

Her Q move, Flair, can be either melee or ranged, depending on how nearby the enemy is. Wild Rush and Blade Whirl are her E and W moves, respectively. The former’s a dash maneuver that slices through enemies, while the latter involves slashing at anything that’s especially close. Daredevil Impulse is P, which starts a combo that gives her bonuses for each unique attack hit. Achieving an S-grade lets her use her R ability, Inferno Trigger, that shoots all enemies in Samira’s vicinity. Each shot has lifesteal and can be critical.

“Samira stares death in the eye with unyielding confidence, seeking thrill wherever she goes. After her Shuriman home was destroyed as a child, Samira found her true calling in Noxus, where she built a reputation as a stylish daredevil taking on dangerous missions of the highest caliber,” reads her current in-client bio. “Wielding black-powder pistols and a custom-engineered blade, Samira thrives in life-or-death circumstances, eliminating any who stand in her way with flash and flair.”

You can watch a video of her complete voice-over below:

We got some teases of Samira in LoL Patch 10.16, and another datamine back in June. It’s not unlikely Samira’s still a work-in-progress, as she’s received little of the fanfare usually given to new champions. All the same, when she does come out, it’ll be interesting to see if her abilities make her one of the best League of Legends champions.