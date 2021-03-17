League of Legends gets new Space Groove thematic next patch

If you caught League of Legends developer Riot Games’ latest ‘LoL Pls’ video – a dev update looking at the state and future of its flagship MOBA game – you’ll have got a peep at a new thematic headed to the title. Called Space Groove, it’s a fun, retro-futuristic line that looks set to add something zany and new to the League universe, and the first of those skins have now dropped onto the PBE.

As you can see in our League of Legends patch 11.7 notes, a whopping seven lucky League of Legends champions get Space Groove skins in the seventh big update of the year: Blitzcrank, Lux, Lulu, Nasus, Nunu, Rumble, and Samira – with Lulu even getting a prestige edition. While most of these will be priced at 1350 RP – the usual price of new skins – Blitzcrank’s is a legendary skin, which will go for 1820 RP and come with its own new voiceover. As you’d expect, Lulu’s prestige skin will have its own costing, too, which is set at 2000 event tokens.

The style of the skins puts them amongst League’s most colourful and fun thematics so far, being all about good vibes and plenty of cats. Seriously, take a look below and get a load of Blitz, Samira, and Nasus’ cat-filled splash art.

Here are those Space Groove skins as posted by Riot on Twitter:

These skins follow the Space Groove thematic’s introduction in the recent LoL Pls clip. Executive producer Jessica ‘Safelocked’ Nam chatted about the skin line in the update, calling it a “kind of wacky, retro-futuristic thematic that we’ve been really excited to see come to life,” noting that it “also includes a new champion that will be joining that skin line” (remember that “infamous top-lane skirmisher” that you might have heard about around the start of this year’s season?). Plus, the 5v5 limited-time One for All mode is making a comeback, as mentioned in the clip.

If you’re keen for the full rundown on the new thematic (and all the other changes coming to League next), head to our League of Legends patch 11.7 notes at that link.