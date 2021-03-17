League of Legends patch 11.7 notes – Space Groove skins, One for All

Jump To



It’s that time again, League lovers. As per the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, the multiplayer game’s 11.6 update has rolled onto the live battlegrounds, bringing those Battle Academia skins and a hearty batch of champion and item changes. Now, League of Legends patch 11.7 is hitting the PBE – let’s take a peek at what’s in store, shall we?

If you’ve been keeping a weather eye on League’s social channels, you’ll have a good idea of what kinds of new cosmetics we can expect from 11.7 – there’s only a big ol’ bunch of Space Groove skins. There are a whopping seven new skins in the, well, groovy space-themed line this patch, with new looks for Blitzcrank, Lux, Lulu (plus prestige edition), Nasus, Nunu, Rumble, and Samira. You can check these out in all their Space Groove glory in the skins section below.

As for balance changes, there aren’t any to check out yet as the patch is only just fresh to the testing grounds. But, based on previous patches, we can guess that some champion – and possibly some item and/or rune – changes will arrive for some tweaking and tinkering in the coming days, so keep checking back on these notes.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at what’s coming – here are the tentative League of Legends patch 11.7 notes (cheers, Surrenderat20!):

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.7 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.7 is due to go live on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but they usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am GMT for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours. We’ll post the exact times here when Riot confirms them closer to launch.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.7 – BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

None just yet, but keep checking back as we’ll likely see balance changes arrive very soon!

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.6 – CHAMPION SKINS

Champion Skins

SPACE GROOVE BLITZCRANK – 1820 RP – LEGENDARY SKIN

“Blitz and Crank are Cat Planet’s fiercest warriors, and work together seamlessly (mostly) to pilot their mech, Blitzcrank. While Crank believes that he can overcome his lack of rhythm with the help of his exuberant co-pilot, Blitz is… well… he’s busy dancing to his own beat. Together they plan to take over Dog Planet and claim its sunbeams for themselves.”

Here’s the SPACE GROOVE BLITZCRANK splash art:

And here’s the SPACE GROOVE BLITZCRANK new VO:

SPACE GROOVE LULU – 1350 RP Here’s the SPACE GROOVE LULU splash art: SPACE GROOVE LULU – PRESTIGE EDITION – 2000 EVENT TOKENS

Here’s the SPACE GROOVE LULU PRESTIGE EDITION splash art:

SPACE GROOVE LUX – 1350 RP

“A normal girl from the Normal World, Lux picked up a groove-enhancing staff to defend her planet from the Harsh Vibes… inadvertently discovering she could channel mighty blasts of concentrated disco music. Sailing into space with her mercenary bodyguard, Samira, Lux now stands as the bubbly bastion of good against an evil alien armada and their terrible taste in music.”

Here’s the SPACE GROOVE LUX splash art: SPACE GROOVE NASUS – 1350 RP “A storied disc jockey, music librarian, and leader of the Dog Planet, Nasus was once under Lissandra’s thrall – seizing all his people’s grooviest records and hiding them away, never to be heard again. Yet, now, with his heart opened to the power of disco, he leads his people in rebellion against the deadly shock troopers Blitz and Crank.” Here’s the SPACE GROOVE NASUS splash art: SPACE GROOVE NUNU AND WILLUMP – 1350 RP “Blessed with the strongest boogie-channelling abilities his planet had ever seen, Willump had been recruited by Lissandra to convert good vibes into harsh ones. But when he met Nunu during the siege of Normal World, Willump broke free of Lissandra’s control and the two deserted to travel the galaxy, and bring good vibes back to the universe.” Here’s the SPACE GROOVE NUNU AND WILLUMP splash art: SPACE GROOVE RUMBLE – 1350 RP “The Retro-Futuristic Planet is tired of listening to the boring music brought by Lissandra’s evil influence. Fashioning a Groove suit of his own design, Rumble now stomps across his adoptive home world, unleashing powerful rockets and a groovy bass track on anyone who’d keep the people from dancing.” Here’s the SPACE GROOVE RUMBLE splash art: SPACE GROOVE SAMIRA – 1350 RP “A groovy, thrill-seeking bodyguard and elite warrior from the Hot Tub Nebula, Samira took a job directly from the Three Party Goddesses to save Lux from an impending invasion of the Normal World. Now, as the pair liberate planets across the galaxy, Samira must do everything in her power to keep Lux safe– both from Lissandra and from Lux’s own lack of self preservation instincts.” Here’s the SPACE GROOVE SAMIRA splash art: Here are Riot Games’ PBE previews of the skins from social media: It's time to get funky this Space Groove PBE Preview! 🪐 Nunu 💿

Miscellaneous changes

Here are some more previews of the skins as well as information from Riot on the state of the game from the latest LoL Pls, which you might want to check out to get an idea of where League is headed:

To hear @safelocked and @RiotMeddler chat about burst damage, mythic items, the client, game clarity, and more watch the newly named "lol pls" here: https://t.co/WshBwKsoCC 📺 — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) March 12, 2021

Following Riot’s mention that it would be returning along with the Space Groove thematic in the LoL Pls video, the 5v5 limited-time One for All game mode has returned to the PBE for testing!

The Space Groove theme has also hit the testing grounds – you can give it a listen using the embed below (via Surrenderat20):

That’s it for the tentative League of Legends patch 11.7 notes based on what’s hit the PBE and League social media channels for now, but keep checking back on this page over the update’s fortnight-long testing cycle as we’ll keep updating it with all the changes and info you’ll want to know about ahead of its live launch. Assuming you want to keep up with all the latest changes headed to League, that is? Of course you do.

