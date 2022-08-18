League of Legends Tiffany’s collab is the weirdest crossover of 2022

A League of Legends Tiffany’s collab has been announced ahead of the LoL World Championship, with the jewellers to the stars handcrafting the newest iteration of the MOBA‘s iconic Summoner’s Cup.

With Worlds fast approaching, all eyes are on how League of Legends patch 12.16 will shake up the current meta; especially given the new (rather uncalled for) Irelia and Zoe buffs.

One of the best bits about watching the tournament, though, is snuggling up under a blanket, getting your popcorn ready, and watching as Riot reveal the Summoner’s Cup on stage – the trophy that you dream you’ll hold in your hands one day.

While Riot have partnered up with the likes of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and designer Louis Vuitton before, they’re adding yet another celebrity client to their belt in the form of Tiffany & Co,, the jewellers who will be designing this year’s League of Legends World cup.

It turns out that the luxury brand have signed a “new multi-year global partnership with League of Legends Esports, making Tiffany & Co. the official trophy designer of the League of Legends World Championship Trophy.”

Riot have worked with Tiffany’s in the past to create the LoL Pro League Silver Dragon cup, and their newest collaboration will be unveiled to the world on August 29 at 10AM PST / 1PM EST / 6PM BST / 7PM CEST / 3AM AEST.

You can your first glimpse of the trophy by checking out Riot Games, LoL Esports, and Tiffany & Co.’s social media after the full image goes live. Until then, though, the above photo is all of the information we have.

It will weigh a hefty 44kg and stand at around 27 inches tall (68.58cm for my American friends), making it just under half height of this (very small) writer, and over half of my bodyweight. Fancy lifting it now?

With Worlds come new Worlds skins, too, so who knows, maybe we’ll see some Tiffany’s nods just as we did with the Prestige True Damage skins for Senna and Qiyana. If you’re planning to pick one up regardless, it’s probably worth checking how much you’ve spent on League of Legends – we guarantee you it’ll be less than the cost of this trophy.