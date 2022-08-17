League of Legends patch 12.16: Diana damage increase, Zeri nerfs

A full patch preview has been released by Riot Lead Designer, Phroxzon, giving players an overview of the changes coming with League of Legends patch 12.16. Phroxzon has stated that these changes are relatively low-key, with anything major to come after the MOBA‘s Worlds tournament later this year.

While these changes may seem fairly inconsequential, the eco-system of the Rift is so fragile that when a butterfly flaps its wings in Argentina, Irelia gets a Pentakill in the bot lane.

League of Legends patch 12.16 notes

Below is the full preview of the League of Legends 12.16 patch notes, as posted by Riot Lead Designer Matt Leung-Harrison.

Champion Buffs

Tristana

Rapid Fire (Q): Attack Speed 50-110% > 65-125%

Tristana’s kit is more focused on burst than a regular ADC, so a substantial buff in attack speed should make it a lot easier to get to max stacks of her Explosive Charge.

Zoe

Spell Thief (W): Minion Drop Rate 1/12 > 1/10

Sleepy Trouble Bubble (E): Damage 60-220 (+40% AP) > 70-230 (+45% AP)

Being able to pick up summoner spells from minions is one reason Zoe can be so useful as a mid-laner, increasing the regularity of these appearing will further increase her pressure in lane and her utility to help the rest of the team.

Irelia

Armour per level: 4.2 > 4.7

Base Magic Resistance: 28 >30

A simple buff, but one that Irelia mains should be happy with. The top-lane terror that, when used correctly, has no issues with outputting damage, so an increase in her resistances should help with sustaining in fights.

Caitlyn

Headshot (Passive): Attack Damage Ratio 60-110% > 60-120%

Ace in the Hole (R): Now deals up to 25% bonus damage based on crit chance

These buffs add a bit more scaling to Caitlyn, especially for those opting for a crit build rather than the first-strike lethality route that’s proven popular. She won’t see the benefits of these changes until later in a match, but at full build, Caitlyn will hit harder in every aspect.

Kai’sa

Second Skin (Passive): On-Hit Damage 4-16 > 5-23

Second Skin (Passive): Additional damage per stack 1-8 > 1-12

Icathian Rain (Q): Ability Power Ratio 25% > 30%

Killer Instinct (R): Ability Power Ratio 90% > 120%

A pretty substantial bump in damage for Kai’sa with these buffs, as well as offering more shielding when going all-in with her ultimate ability (provided you’ve got enough AP). Building stacks on your passive is not going to be more important than ever.

Jayce

Base Armour: 22 > 24

To the Skies! (Q): Melee bonus AD ratio 120% > 130%

Transform Mercury Cannon (R): Bonus AD ratio 25% > 30%

An increase in both armour and damage output should see Jayce in a strong position after 12.16, shredding resistances with your ranged attacks then diving in for the kill should be easier than ever.

Malphite

Granite Shield (Passive): Cooldown 10-6s > 8-6s

Thunderclap (W): Cooldown 12s > 12-10s

Reducing the cooldown for Malphite’s passive by 2 seconds in the early game might not seem like much, but having that shield up more often in lane means that the enemy is going to struggle to make their damage stick. You’ll be able to trade more often with very little downside.

Zyra

Grasping Roots (E): Podcast Lockout 0.15-0.4s > 0.15s

This change, while slightly confusing at first, aims to standardise the amount of time that Zyra is in place after casting her Grasping Roots.

Champion Nerfs

Zeri

Ultrashock Laser (W): Ability Power Ratio 60% > 40%

Burst Fire (Q): Attack Damage Ratio 105-125% > 100-120%

Zeri finds herself on the chopping block yet again. A further nerf to her AP ratios should see her neigh-on unusable in the mid-lane, while the Q nerfs should see her damage diminished in the bot-lane.

Yuumi

Zoomies (E): Movement Speed 20% (+6% per 100 AP) > 20% (+2% per 100 AP)

Zoomies (E): Cooldown 12-8s – 12-10s

While not directly affecting the amount of healing that Yuumi outputs, this nerf will change the frequency and alternate utility of her Zoomies. Being chased by a champion with unlimited health and ridiculous movement speed is never nice, this will hopefully lower the chances of that happening.

Draven

Spinning Axe (Q): Base Damage 45-65 > 40-60

A slight nerf to Draven’s damage should see opponents have a slightly easier early game against him – not so noticeable with a few items under his belt, though.

Poppy

Hammer Shock (Q): Monster Damage 50-170 > 30-150

Another change that Poppy mains won’t notice when they have an item or two, but nerfing her early game clear of the jungle is pretty big – a slower clear means less lane pressure, decreasing her usefulness as a jungler.

Champion Adjustments

Diana

Moonsilver Blade (Passive): Damage 20-250 (+50% AP) > 20-220 (+55% AP)

Lunar Rush (E): Ability Power Ratio 45%50%

This change comes as an attempt to steer Diana away from a bruiser build into more of a straight-up assassin. Players are now rewarded for building more AP, so we may have seen the last of the Sunfire Aegis jungle builds… hopefully, anyway.

System Buffs

Evenshroud

Damage Amp: 9% > 10%

Damage Amp Duration: 4s > 5s

That’s all the current information we have for the upcoming patch 12.16 – while the changes aren’t ground-breaking, it’ll be interesting to see how things pan out. If there are any Zeri mains out there, I feel for you; I wonder if Riot are trying to set a record for ‘nerfs in a row’. Stay strong. If you want to know which changes are currently active, check out the League of Legends 12.15 patch notes, and while you’re at it, why not see just how much you’ve spent in League of Legends so far.