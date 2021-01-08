Here are new League of Legends champion Viego’s abilities

If you’re a League of Legends fan, you’ll have no doubt heard by now that the multiplayer game’s in for a brand-new champion this month. Viego, The Ruined King, has just been revealed as the latest character to join the League of Legends champions lineup as part of a livestream giving us a flavour of all that’s to come to Riot Games’ flagship MOBA game this year.

Introduced with the League of Legends 2021 cinematic Ruination – which you can check out below – Viego is a pretty intimidating jungler with a blade and crown that glow with an eerie, otherwordly blue-green hue. Riot describes his abilities as “mist-commanding, death-dominating”, and from what’s been revealed in his abilities rundown, it looks like we’ll see plenty of this commanding, ghostly nature injected into his playstyle.

Take Viego’s Passive, for example – called Sovereign’s Domination, it lets The Ruined King “temporarily possess enemy champions he helps kill, healing for a portion of their max health”. Gulp. While he’s possessing them, “Viego’s items, attacks, and non-ultimate abilities become those of his slain enemy’s, and he gains a free cast of his own ultimate, Heartbreaker.” Plus, during this time, he also received bonus movespeed when heading towards champion enemies.

Viego’s Q, Blade of the Ruined King, has a passive and active element. The first lets the champ’s attacks deal a chunk of a target’s current health as bonus damage on-hit, and when Viego attacks an enemy that he recently slapped with an ability, there’s a doubling up effect – his attack hits twice. “The second strike siphons health from the target instead of dealing regular damage, but still applies on-hit effects and can critically strike. This passive is maintained during possession,” Riot details. With Q’s active, on the other hand, Viego “stabs forward with his blade, damaging all enemies hit”.

The new champion’s W, Spectral Maw, is a pretty devastating quick attack, that sees Viego charge and then dash forward, “hurling a blast of mist that stuns and damages the first enemy hit”. The duration of its stun effect and mist range increase with the time spent charging, though damage and dash range don’t.

E, Harrowed Path, is a simple but effective ability. Viego spreads a “wave of Black Mist” around a wall nearby, and while he’s immersed in this mist, he becomes camouflaged, and gaining both attack and movement speed.

Last up, Viego’s ultimate – Heartbreaker. With this, Viego simply discards any bodies he’s currently possessing, teleproting himself forwards, and attacking the champion enemy with the lowest health unfortunate enough to be standing within the ability’s range. He deals bonus damage to them, too, based on their missing health, while “other enemies in range are knocked away”. Eek.

To get a good look at Viego in action, you can find Riot Games’ Viego abilities rundown here. The new jungler champ is headed to the game with the incoming League of Legends patch 11.2, so you won’t have to wait long if you’re keen to give him a go.