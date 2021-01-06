League of Legends patch 11.2 notes – Ruined and Shan Hai Scrolls skins

Jump To



2021 has at last arrived, and with it comes the beginning of League of Legends season 11. League of Legends patch 11.1 is now rolling onto the multiplayer game’s live servers and its follow-up is hitting the PBE testing grounds. With the start of season 11 kicking off on January 8, now’s a great time to see what’s headed to the game soon – read on for the tentative League of Legends patch 11.2 notes.

First up, a batch of seven new skins has dropped onto the PBE, bringing new styles for a handful of the best League of Legends champions. There are two lines with new additions this patch – Ruined skins for Draven, Karma, and Shyvana, and Shan Hai Scrolls skins for Cho’Gath, Jhin, Nautilus, and Neeko. You can check these out in action in the champion skins section below.

As is often the case with patches brand-new to the testing grounds, there aren’t any champion, item, or rune balance changes to get a look at just yet. We’ll most likely see the balance changes hit the PBE in the coming days, though, so do keep checking back on these notes to stay up-to-date on what’s getting tested ahead of the patch’s launch.

Without further ado, here are the League of Legends patch 11.2 notes (thanks, Surrenderat20!). As ever, it’s worth noting that these are just tentative, based on what’s getting tested, so can continue to change.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.2 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2021 patch schedule, League of Legends patch 11.2 is due to go live on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 03:00 PT for NA servers, 05:00 GMT for EUW servers, and 03:00 CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours.

We’ll post the exact times when they get confirmed by Riot, usually the day before the patch goes live.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.2 – BALANCE CHANGES

Champion Changes

None just yet! But keep checking back on these notes as we’ll likely see a batch of balance changes hit the PBE in the coming days – we’ll post everything you need to know here.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 11.2 – CHAMPION SKINS

Champion Skins

RUINED DRAVEN – 1350RP

“A showman no matter the circumstance, Draven challenged Viego to a duel that the Glorious Executioner immediately lost, resulting in his ruination. Unlike his ruined brethren, little has changed about Draven save for a white shock hair on his head and a slightly more vicious personality than usual.”

There’s no RUINED DRAVEN splash art to check out just yet, but keep checking back!

RUINED SHYVANA – 1350 RP

“Shyvana’s ruination brings a newfound darkness, as well as clarity. Turning swiftly against Demacia for its persecution of magic, and sinking into her more draconic emotions, she appears as an avenging beast of old, ready to topple Demacia for its ignorance.”

There’s no RUINED SHYVANA splash art to check out just yet, but keep checking back!

RUINED KARMA – 1350 RP

“Surviving the initial ruination of Ionia, Karma is ultimately lost during a second one led by Viego himself. With the Spirit of Ionia itself removed from the continent, the Ionian people must band together to save one another, even as Karma twists the souls of millions to a new, horrific purpose.”

There’s no RUINED KARMA splash art to check out just yet, but keep checking back!

SHAN HAI SCROLLS CHO’GATH

“A mythical, titanic beast painted within the mysterious Shan Hai Scrolls, whose gluttony resulted in eternal karmic punishment, Cho’gath has seized upon the Scrolls’ connection to the multiverse and plans to devour both his own world and then all others.”

There’s no SHAN HAI SCROLLS CHO’GATH splash art to check out just yet, but keep checking back!

SHAN HAI SCROLLS JHIN

“A mad god who resides within a mysterious painting older than creation, Jhin has grown bored of the canvas in which he dwells and wishes to bring his art to new, fresh eyes. He has begun weaving the edges of the painting into the fabric of the multiverse, hoping to escape his confinement.”

There’s no SHAN HAI SCROLLS JHIN splash art to check out just yet, but keep checking back!

SHAN HAI SCROLLS NAUTILUS

“A guardian who helped seal the mad god Jhin within a holy waterfall, as depicted within the mysterious painting known as the Shan Hai Scrolls. Over the millenia, Jhin has whispered of power, freedom, and true godhood to Nautilus, until he finally released him. Now twisted with anger, Nautilus’s rivers run not with water, but molten magma.”

There’s no SHAN HAI SCROLLS NAUTILUS splash art to check out just yet, but keep checking back!

SHAN HAI SCROLLS NEEKO

“A kindly god of the Shan Hai Scrolls who remembers her counterpart, Jhin, from before he succumbed to madness, Neeko believes she can return Jhin to the side of good before the painting’s magic fades and doom befalls the multiverse, but she knows such an expenditure of power may destroy her in the process.”

There’s no SHAN HAI SCROLLS NEEKO splash art to check out just yet, but keep checking back!

MISCELLANEOUS CHANGES

Earlier this week, Senior experience designer Jordan Checkman revealed on Twitter that some changes to League’s in-game chat feature would be coming with patch 11.2. You can find out more at that link and in the tweet below:

Planned changes for League of Legends in-game Chat:

11.1 – Ctrl + A / Drag Select

11.2 – Fix for End of Game double-enter bug

11.2 – Scaling changes (chat will be larger at small resolutions and scale better) All of these are subject to change yadda yadda. Happy Chatting! — Jordan Checkman (@CestDommage) January 4, 2021

Those are all the tentative League of Legends patch 11.2 notes for now, but keep heading back to this here page over next few weeks as we’ll keep updating it to reflect what’s happening on the PBE and coming to the live game soon. Assuming you want to keep up with all the latest changes headed to League, that is? Of course you do.

