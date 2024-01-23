You might need to upgrade Windows to keep playing League of Legends

Riot Games has announced that, as of Wednesday, February 21, 2024, League of Legends will no longer be supported for users of Windows 7, 8, and 8.1. The announcement applies to all versions of the game, and to Teamfight Tactics games too.

The updated League of Legends minimum system requirements means one of the best PC games will move to supporting only Windows 10, Windows 11, and beyond with the upcoming 14.4 patch.

Such a move will undoubtedly leave some players unhappy, but Riot Games is not without plenty of good company in such a move. Microsoft itself stopped supporting those operating systems over four years ago and Valve announced Steam would end Windows 7 and 8 support entirely last year.

The full statement from Riot Games, unveiled as part of League of Legends patch 14.2, reads: “Beginning Wednesday, February 21 (patch 14.4), we are updating our minimum system requirements and will no longer be supporting Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 for all League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics games.

“In order to continue maintaining and improving the stability and performance of League, we sometimes need to stop supporting legacy Operating Systems that don’t have very many players on them so we can focus our efforts elsewhere.”

