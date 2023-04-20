After Legacy of Kain survey, Crystal Dynamics holds secret playtest

Legacy of Kain, the vampire game sadly removed from Steam, got some big love in 2022’s survey, and now Tomb Raider's Crystal Dynamics is holding a new playtest.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

In October 2022, Tomb Raider and Marvel’s Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics issued a survey to fans, investigating their interest in the vampire game series Legacy of Kain. Including classics like Soul Reaver and Defiance, Legacy of Kain was previously removed from PC stores such as Steam and GOG, after Crystal Dynamics was acquired by Square Enix. Now, players who completed the survey say that they have been invited to a secret playtest in May. Speaking exclusively to PCGamesN, Crystal Dynamics confirms that a new, invite-only playtest is indeed going ahead.

Players who completed the Legacy of Kain survey report have received an email from Crystal Dynamics, offering them an invitation to an upcoming playtest. “Crystal Dynamics will be hosting playtests for a new game from May 3 to May 12,” the invitation reportedly reads. “The playtests will be remote so you can participate from home as long as you have a PC or Mac, web camera, microphone, and the Microsoft Teams app installed.”

The invitation reportedly also asks players to complete a survey and attend a short interview, before being selected for the playtest. Responding to PCGamesN, a representative from Crystal Dynamics confirmed that the invitation was “genuine,” but could not specify precisely what the playtest would involve.

“I can confirm that the invitation is genuine and from us,” Crystal Dynamics’ representative says, “but can’t give any information about what they’ll be testing.”

Though some players who report having received the invitation say that they also completed the Legacy of Kain survey, others say that despite submitting the survey, they have not received an invitation. Crystal Dynamics also confirms that the playtest invitation has “wider distribution” beyond players who responded to last year’s Legacy of Kain questionnaire.

Previously, Crystal Dynamics said that over 100,000 people completed the Legacy of Kain survey, with studio CEO Phil Rogers explaining the developer “hears” LoK fans “loudly and clearly.”

“We saw the news of our survey shared across social and press platforms and we really felt this was a great way to reignite this passionate fan community with this legendary PC and console game series,” Rogers said. “Rest assured, we hear you loudly and clearly, and we will continue to update you on the what if possibilities ahead for Legacy of Kain in the future.”

PCGamesN will keep you updated with all further news regarding Legacy of Kain and the next project from Crystal Dynamics.

