How do you find Lego Fortnite Loot Llamas? There’s just so much to do in Lego Fortnite. You’re performing at peak efficiency by acting as a human-blocky vacuum cleaner, with every natural resource finding its way into your backpack so you can build and craft yourself silly.

There are plenty of animals in Lego Fortnite – most of which want to kill you – but one in particular is always a sight for sore eyes; the Loot Llama. This colorful, pinata-esque llama appears almost at random in the survival game, and if petted, will shower you with a plethora of loot, including weapons, resources, and health items. Here’s how to find the Lego Fortnite Loot Llama.

How to find Lego Fortnite Loot Llamas

Occasionally, when you’re toddling around the Lego Fortnite map, you’ll notice little fireflies dancing around the area. These are exceptionally quick, and cannot be caught. Turns out, they aren’t there to be acquired, they’re there to lead you to something fun. If you follow fireflies, there’s a chance that they’ll lead you to a Loot Llama.

There’s also a chance that a Loot Llama will just appear around you, but if you want to find one with any sort of regularity, the fireflies are the way to go. Once you’ve found one of the colorful animals, simply use the pet function to receive their glorious bounty.

Once you’ve packed away the Lego Fortnite Loot Llama rewards, it’s time to put your newfound items to use and increase your Lego Fortnite Village level, or maybe even take a proactive approach to exploration and craft the best Lego Fortnite weapons, so you can take on any challenge.