How to make weapons in Lego Fortnite

How do you make weapons in Lego Fortnite? The brand new collaboration between Epic Games and Lego is finally live, and it’s as if we have a brand new game to explore. As a mix of Minecraft and Terraria, your goal is to build a village where the displaced Lego Loopers can settle. However, this is a hostile place, so you’ll need weapons to defend yourself.

To make Lego Fortnite weapons, you’ll need to go through some of the basic tutorials to get some building materials, but after you do this, where do you go from there? The survival game mode has lots that it doesn’t really explain, so we’ll go through how to make your first Lego Fortnite weapons, how to upgrade your crafting bench, and all the recipes for the currently known tools at a glance.

How to make Fortnite weapons and tools

To make Lego Fortnite weapons, you need to craft at least a crafting bench and a lumber mill. The crafting bench costs three wood and five granite, while the lumber mill costs eight wood and 15 granite. It would help if you built both of these under some shelter, the cheapest of which costs 13 wood, as you can’t use them in the rain.

You can just create a couple of Forest Axes for the most basic weapon, but if you want something with a bit more oomph to fight against Wolves, Skeletons, and Rollers that are harassing your village at night, we recommend making the shortsword. You’ll need to refine wood at the lumber mill into five wooden rods, then make it at the crafting bench.

You’ll need to upgrade your crafting bench to make more durable weapons and tools. At first, you’ll only get a handful of more durable items, but you’ll also get some of your first charms, which help buff your characters while they’re equipped.

Crafting Bench upgrade requirements

Here are all the crafting bench upgrade requirements:

Rarity Requirements Unlocks Common Wood x3

Granite x5 Shovel (Common)

Forest Axe (Common)

Pickaxe (Common)

Shortsword (Common)

Knight Shield

Torch Uncommon Planks x8

Shells x4 Forest Axe (Uncommon)

Pickaxe (Uncommon)

Cool-Headed Charm (Uncommon)

Dynamite (Rare)

Stone Breaker (Uncommon utility) Rare Knotwood rod x12

Marble slab x15

Sand claw x6

Sand shell x3 Unknown at this time

Fortnite weapon recipes

Here are the recipes for all the known weapons, shields, and tools in Lego Fortnite:

Common

Shovel – three wooden rods and one plank (power 1).

– three wooden rods and one plank (power 1). Forest Axe – five wood and two granite (power 2).

– five wood and two granite (power 2). Pickaxe – five wood (power 1).

– five wood (power 1). Shortsword – five wooden rods (power 3).

– five wooden rods (power 3). Knight Shield – five planks and one cord.

– five planks and one cord. Health Charm (Common) – three silk thread, three bone, and five wolf claw (increases health and defense by one)

(Common) – three silk thread, three bone, and five wolf claw (increases health and defense by one) Torch – three wood and five vines (creates light and adds a small amount of warmth).

– three wood and five vines (creates light and adds a small amount of warmth). Recurve Crossbow – five wooden rod and one cord (requires

– five wooden rod and one cord (requires Arrow (x8) – one wood and one feather (requires Recurve Crossbow)

Uncommon

Pickaxe – three knotwood rods and three bones (power 2).

– three knotwood rods and three bones (power 2). Forest Axe – three bones and three wooden rods (power 3).

– three bones and three wooden rods (power 3). Cool-Headed Charm – three silk threads, one marble, and three sand shells (increases resistance to hot temperatures, gives three max health and five defense).

– three silk threads, one marble, and three sand shells (increases resistance to hot temperatures, gives three max health and five defense). Health Charm (Uncommon) – three silk threads, one marble, and one shell (buffs max health by two and adds three defense).

Rare

Dynamite – three blast powder and three knotwood rods (power 16).

And that’s all the known Lego Fortnite weapons and tools we’ve seen so far. The brand new season for the battle royale game mode brings with it an all-new Fortnite map and some much-needed changes to how Fortnite weapons work, so be sure to catch up on the significant changes during the first season of Chapter 5.