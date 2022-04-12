LEGO Star Wars is bigger than Elden Ring

The LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga sales in the UK for the action-adventure game‘s release week confirm that it’s off to a strong start, with the second-biggest boxed launch of 2022 – making it bigger than Elden Ring, at least in terms of physical sales.

It’s already one of the best Star Wars games on PC but it’s clear that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – which allows fans to play through all nine numbered movies in the series – is going to be one of the most popular too. This is surely a relief to TT Games and Warner Bros, seeing as the space game was delayed several times.

According to Eurogamer, the latest LEGO Star Wars game is the biggest release in physical sales in the UK after the Switch-exclusive Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This gives it a bigger launch than Elden Ring in terms of boxed sales – although admittedly a lot of them came from the Nintendo Switch version, where digital sales are lower and Elden Ring isn’t available. Regardless, LEGO Star Wars has done very well.

Here’s the full top 10 boxed chart for the UK in the last week, if you’re interested. I find it interesting that LEGO Star Wars isn’t the only LEGO game on the list, as the LEGO Harry Potter double-pack has apparently enjoyed a resurgence – perhaps due to the release of the new Fantastic Beasts movie.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Kirby and the Forgotten Land FIFA 22 Elden Ring Pokémon Legends: Arceus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Lego Harry Potter Collection WWE 2K22 Just Dance 2022 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

You can check out the full system requirements for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga by following that link, and here’s how to trim the game’s install size by an impressive 8GB. Most impressive.

