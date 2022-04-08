Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga size: trim your install by 8GB

Knocking a few blocks off of Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga size is fairly easy, and you could trim your install by 8GB. While the sci-fi parody adventure shouldn’t brick up your gaming SSD or hard drive, shrinking its file size could help if you’ve got a particularly chonky Steam library.

The Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga size sits at around 40GB on Steam, but if you’re happy to delete some of the game’s extra language dubs, you can reduce it down to 32GB. Sure, 8GB isn’t much by today’s standards, but every byte of space counts if you’re trying to squeeze the space opera crossover onto the same drive as Call of Duty: Warzone.

Before diving into The Skywalker Saga install folder, it’s important to consider the risks of tinkering with files. While removing extra audio files shouldn’t break the game, you’ll still want to be extra careful, as you could end up deleting something important. If this happens, you might need to download Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga from Steam again or use Valve’s storefront to verify the integrity your files.

Here’s how to trim Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga size by 8GB:

Open Steam and navigate to Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga

Right-click the game and select “Browse local files”

Look for files labelled “LP_LANGUAGE.DAT”

Select each file and press delete

Voilà! The Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga size should now only take up 32GB. Again, you’ll want to be extremely careful when deleting localisation files, and you should probably remove them one at a time. While you can repair and redownload the game if any mishaps occur, you’ll want to steer clear of the game’s save file folder to prevent losing progress.

Now that the game is sitting comfortably on your gaming PC, you could try out The Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga co-op, as you can actually play split-screen using two gaming monitors. You might also want to unlock Rey’s scavenger abilities if you’re already a few parsecs into the comedic space romp.

