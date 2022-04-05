The new Lego Star Wars is the biggest Lego or Star Wars game on Steam

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launched on Steam just a few hours ago, and it’s already the biggest game from either franchise in the history of Valve’s platform. With 82,517 concurrent players as of this writing (via SteamDB), it’s reached Steam’s current top 10 games, and that player count absolutely dwarfs any Lego or Star Wars game that’s come before.

For comparison, the current player count for the new Lego Star Wars puts it around the current levels of Destiny 2, Rust, and Grand Theft Auto V. All those games, however, are dwarfed by the likes of CS:GO, Dota 2, Lost Ark, Elden Ring, Apex Legends, and PUBG, which regularly reach hundreds of thousands of concurrent players.

The previous biggest Star Wars game on Steam by concurrent player count was Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which reached 46,550 players at launch in 2019. The only other games to even break 10k are Squadrons, The Old Republic, and the modern Battlefront II. But there’s an important caveat here, as prior to 2019, EA kept all its PC launches (and thus, all its Star Wars games) exclusive to Origin.

But the gap is even bigger on the Lego side, where those games have been on Steam for ages. The next-biggest Lego game on Steam is Lego Marvel Super Heroes, which reached 5,953 concurrent players in 2014, a few months after launch. So yes, The Skywalker Saga is about 14 times bigger than any prior Lego Steam release.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been in development for years, and has suffered multiple delays. The devs at TT Games confirmed the final release date earlier this year amid reports of crunch at the studio.

