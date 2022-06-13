Lenovo unveils Legion gaming laptops packing AMD 6000 CPUs

Lenovo’s next best gaming laptops are coming, and they could make for a great budget Nvidia RTX rig. The newcomers come equipped with one of the green team’s best graphics cards for on-the-go gaming while boasting an AMD Ryzen 6000 CPU, a combination that should help boost fps on the portable setup.

Highlighted by Gizmochina, Lenovo’s Legion R7000P and R9000P gaming laptops will feature respective AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and Ryzen 7 6800H CPUs. The latter top-end model packs Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti graphics, accompanied by lower-spec RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti variants.

Both the Legion R7000P and R9000P come equipped with 16GB RAM and a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, so you won’t have to worry about making any immediate gaming laptop upgrades. Each model also boasts a 165Hz 1440p display, which should pair nicely with Lenovo’s chosen range of specs.

Lenovo’s Legion lineup is now available to pre-order in China, but it’s unclear whether the R7000P and R9000P will make their way overseas. If the laptops show up, they’ll likely serve as a last hurrah for Nvidia’s RTX 3000 series, as RTX 4000 GPUs are expected to show up later this year.

That said, a slight RTX 4000 delay is reportedly on the cards, so if you’re itching to buy a new portable powerhouse ASAP, you might want to consider one of Lenovo’s Zen 3+ machines.