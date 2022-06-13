A slight Nvidia RTX 4000 GPU delay could be on the cards

Nvidia RTX 4000 GPUs are expected to arrive later this year, but a slight delay could be on the cards. Whispers from the rumour mill claim the green team’s next best graphics cards will arrive a month later than expected, and even the budget GTX 1630 is running a little late.

According to Videocardz, multiple sources have confirmed an Nvidia RTX 4000 delay, pushing the GPU’s potential ETA. Rumours point towards the flagship RTX 4090 showing up in September, while the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 should show up in October and November respectively. The report doesn’t mention the RTX 4060, but the setback means it might pop up even further into 2023.

The GeForce GTX 1630 has also missed its May 31 launch, with leaked documents suggesting its arrival date is now ‘TBD’. Videocardz says board partners are awaiting validation on their manufactured cards, so it should be too long before the budget contender makes its way to gaming PCs.

As with all RTX 4000 rumours and leaks, it’s best to take arrival murmurings with a grain of salt. Even if the graphics card lineup shows up later than expected, it won’t necessarily impact official unveiling plans, so we could hear more about the next-gen GeForce cards soon.