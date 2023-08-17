Lenovo Legion Go images reveal a Nintendo Switch-like Steam Deck rival

Yet another Steam Deck competitor is due to enter the fray, with the Lenovo Legion Go finally emerging from the shadows. Newly leaked images show that Lenovo is using the playbook of another famous handheld, in a bid to differentiate its device from the other Steam Deck alternatives like the ASUS ROG Ally and others.

The first rumors surrounding the Lenovo Legion Go, emerged only a few weeks ago, but now we have our first look at the device. As you can see from the gallery below, it shares many similarities with the Steam Deck, but it’s pretty apparent that the Lenovo Legion Go takes a lot of inspiration from the Nintendo Switch.

Like the Steam Deck, the Lenovo Legion Go features what looks to be an LCD screen in-between two joysticks, a d-pad, trigger buttons and a trackpad. However, unlike the Valve handheld, the Legion Go is apparently Windows-based. The handheld, also boasts two USB Type-C ports, volume buttons, a microSD card slot and a headphone jack, all ports you’d expect from a device allegedly capable of playing some of the best PC games and then some.

However, The detachable controllers no doubt are inspired by the joy-cons, the flagship game pads for Nintendo’s current-gen console, which begs the question if they’ll also feature motion tracking. And even the kick rest, echoes the design of the Nintendo Switch OLED, which allows you to stand up your device without the use of any official or third-party stand, or dock.

As Windows Report has revealed, it seems like a clever move on the part of Lenovo to take inspiration from the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch, two of the most popular devices when it comes to gaming on the go. However, whether the Legion Go will live up to the foundations both handhelds have laid out over the years, we’ll just have to wait and see.

