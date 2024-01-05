LG’s speedy OLED gaming monitors just got two times faster

The refresh rate ceiling continues to be pushed ever higher by the latest and greatest gaming monitors, and in that spirit, LG has now unveiled the world’s first 27-inch 480Hz OLED panel at CES 2024. While this presents an already impressive doubling of the previously top tier 240Hz options, the company has plenty more self-emissive displays to share.

As is tradition with every CES, manufacturers like LG are set to introduce us all to their would-be champions in the battle for the title of best gaming monitor. Now, with this 480Hz panel reveal, we could be in for quite the shakeup.

While no model names have been given yet, this new QHD screen will probably find its way into a successor for the 240Hz LG UltraGear 27GR95QE. Importantly, however, we can expect to see other manufacturers tune it to their liking in their own models, which could include Acer, Asus, and Corsair, among others.

LG expects to launch its 480Hz panel in the first half of 2024, but we can expect to learn more about the company’s own monitor lineup more immediately during CES 2024. These will include screen sizes starting from 27-inches and going all the way up to a whopping 45-inches.

We’ll be on the ground at CES this year, so be sure to look out for our hands-on with this strikingly fast 480Hz panel. In the meantime, be sure to catch up on other teases, including a new Steam Deck competitor from MSI that has a unique twist.