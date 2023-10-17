Pinocchio souslike Lies of P has hit a major sales milestone in just under one month, despite being both a new IP and available on Xbox and PC Game Pass on day one. With more of the action RPG on the way, it’s safe to say that developer Round8 Studio has found itself a hit, and it looks like it will continue to grow.

Lies of P has sold over one million copies in just under a month, as games like Dark Souls not made by FromSoftware have been all over the place in recent weeks. The official Lies of P Twitter/X account broke the news after the game was released on Monday, September 18.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the citizens of Krat,” the Twitter account writes. “Thank you to everyone who helped us and accompanied us and we hope you join in our future journeys as well,” as a message thanking players for one million in sales is underneath.

By all accounts the new soulslike is well-loved, and our own Lies of P review notes how while it might look like ‘Bloodborne at home’ “Round8 Studio’s clockwork adventure writes its own unique story, filled to bursting with expansive Steampunk environments and defined by its well-balanced combat.”

The Neowiz-published soulslike has been such a success that Lies of P DLC is already on the way, as a job listing says new content is “planned for production.”

While we should all have our reservations about the future of game ownership thanks to services like Game Pass, I bet part of Lies of P’s success comes from word of mouth thanks to the millions that could try the game at no extra cost as part of their subscription. If you want to play on Steam or PlayStation you’ll need to buy it, after all.

