Lies of P smashes one million sales in less than a month

New soulslike Lies of P has crossed one million in sales, despite being available on Game Pass, cementing the Pinocchio adventure as one to watch going forward.

Lies of P one million sales: a robot cop holding a man in a blue coat
Will Nelson's Avatar

Published:

Lies of P

Pinocchio souslike Lies of P has hit a major sales milestone in just under one month, despite being both a new IP and available on Xbox and PC Game Pass on day one. With more of the action RPG on the way, it’s safe to say that developer Round8 Studio has found itself a hit, and it looks like it will continue to grow.

Lies of P has sold over one million copies in just under a month, as games like Dark Souls not made by FromSoftware have been all over the place in recent weeks. The official Lies of P Twitter/X account broke the news after the game was released on Monday, September 18.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the citizens of Krat,” the Twitter account writes. “Thank you to everyone who helped us and accompanied us and we hope you join in our future journeys as well,” as a message thanking players for one million in sales is underneath.

Lies of P one million sales: a tweet on Lies of P sales

By all accounts the new soulslike is well-loved, and our own Lies of P review notes how while it might look like ‘Bloodborne at home’ “Round8 Studio’s clockwork adventure writes its own unique story, filled to bursting with expansive Steampunk environments and defined by its well-balanced combat.”

The Neowiz-published soulslike has been such a success that Lies of P DLC is already on the way, as a job listing says new content is “planned for production.”

While we should all have our reservations about the future of game ownership thanks to services like Game Pass, I bet part of Lies of P’s success comes from word of mouth thanks to the millions that could try the game at no extra cost as part of their subscription. If you want to play on Steam or PlayStation you’ll need to buy it, after all.

If you’re amid the chaos of Krat and need some help, we’ve got your back with the best Lies of P weapons, along with exactly how to take on each of those Lies of P bosses with said weapons.

A former writer for NME Gaming and a Journalism Masters graduate, Will is a news writer for PCGamesN. He's also written for Eurogamer, VG247, and GamingBible. He's kept busy between news, features, and review writing, like that of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. With experience in the biggest games released like Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield, Will still feels most at home with a good roguelike game in his hands. He's also very happy to admit that Dead Cells is the best roguelike game of the genre, even if the competition is incredibly stiff and great games keep coming out almost constantly.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.