What are the best Lies of P weapons? From the moment you choose your combat style in the opening moments, Pinocchio has a weapon in hand to take down all manner of foes. You’ll quickly start acquiring new weapons though, so which ones are the absolute best?

Lies of P introduces a unique weapon system that allows you to assemble new weapons by taking the blade from one and the handle from another. As a result, there are a lot more possibilities for the best Lies of P weapons than there are weapons themselves. We’re just going to cover the weapons as they come here, but you should tweak and explore your options combining some of the best blades with different handles, especially when you combine them with the best legion arms and the best amulets in the game.

These are the best Lies of P weapons:

Salamander Dagger

Acidic Crystal Spear

Holy Sword of the Ark

Starter weapons

Salamander Dagger

Key stat: Advance

How to get: In the locked room next to the Workshop Union Entrance Stargazer – drop in from above.

You may now think a dagger is the best way forward when you could wield something far bigger with more of an oomph, but many of the enemies in Lies of P attack so unrelentingly you often won’t have time to wind up a swing with a huge weapon.

The Salamander Dagger is a personal favourite thanks to how effective it is against infected non-puppet enemies. All of these are weak to fire and the Salamander Dagger deals a considerable amount of fire damage, especially if you use the Ignite fable art, which greatly increases fire attack temporarily.

Acidic Crystal Spear

Key stat: Advance

How to get: From the Path of the Pilgrim Stargazer, take a right turn at the fork in the road.

On the contrary to the Salamander Dagger, we have the Acidic Crystal Spear. This is also classed as a dagger, but it has a much longer reach because it is actually a spear – hence the name. As long as you’re not facing off against enemies that are weak to fire, the Acidic Crystal Spear’s ability to land hits from much further away is vital.

Of course, where the Salamander Dagger deals fire damage, the Acidic Crystal Spear deals acid damage, and the Radiate fable art greatly increases acid attack temporarily, which becomes helpful towards the second half of the game.

Holy Sword of the Ark

Key stat: Motivity

How to get: Buy from Alidoro the Treasure Hunter with the King’s Flame Ergo

There are some unique weapons in Lies of P that cannot be disassembled, most of which can be bought from Alidoro the Treasure Hunter. Alidoro can be found at the top of the cathedral, before the Fallen Archbishop Andreus fight. Trade him the King’s Flame Ergo to acquire the Holy Sword of the Ark, an enormous greatsword that deals some serious damage.

If you’re focused on a tank build that prefers to guard rather than dodge, this is the beefy weapon for you. It weighs 21.2, so you’ll need to have upgraded your capacity to ensure you’re not too sluggish when moving, but it can obliterate enemies in just a couple of hits. It’s also much better than the Conquering Amulet, which is the alternative choice for your King’s Flame Ergo from Alidoro.

Starter weapons

Key stat: Motivity/Technique

How to get: Choose one at the start of the game, or buy the others from the first Wandering Merchant

At the start of the game, you’ll be required to choose between three combat styles: the paths of the cricket, bastard, or sweeper. Each one represents a specific build: balance, dexterity, or strength. And believe it or not, all three of these weapons are actually very good.

Far be it from us to tell you which one to pick because this truly is subjective, but the weapons you get from each can be disassembled and the blades/handles combined with parts of other weapons you find. In my playthrough, I went for the balanced option and upgraded my Puppet Saber blade to +5 over time, as it continued to be one of the best weapons in my arsenal. If you want to dodge and float around bosses like a butterfly, go for the bastard, whereas if you want to tank damage and guard like never before, go for the sweeper. Not sure what build you’ll go for? Choose the cricket and optimise your build later down the line.

All Lies of P weapons

Here are all the weapons you can find in Lies of P:

Puppet Saber (Starter weapon – Path of the Cricket)

Wintry Rapier’s Blade (Starter weapon – Path of the Bastard)

Greatsword of Fate (Starter weapon – Path of the Sweeper)

Krat Police Baton

Electric Coil Stick

Tyrant Murderer’s Dagger

Pistol Rock Drill

Dancer’s Curved Sword

Big Pipe Wrench

Exploding Pickaxe

Bramble Curved Sword

City Longspear

Fire Axe

Clock Sword

Live Puppet’s Axe

Spear of Honor

Booster Glaive

Salamander Dagger

Big Pipe Wrench

Bone Cutting Sawblade

Acidic Crystal Spear

Seven-Coil Spring Sword

Etiquette

Holy Sword of the Ark

Trident of the Covenant

Now you know our picks for the best weapons in Lies of P, make sure you read up on our list of all the Lies of P bosses so you know who is coming up next.