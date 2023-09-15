Lies of P Rare Ergo – should you save or use it?

Should you save or use Rare Ergo in Lies of P? When you first start acquiring Rare Ergo, you’ll notice in the description it says “a treasure hunter may want this Rare Ergo”, but it may also be tempting to use it immediately and earn the +5,000 Ergo to level up a few times.

All of the main Lies of P bosses drop a Rare Ergo, and as explained in our review, there’s plenty of them so you’ll start stacking them up quite quickly which may lead you to think it’s worth consuming them for the Ergo buff. It’s not necessarily the worst call you can make in your Lies of P playthrough, but you should ensure you know exactly what Rare Ergo can also be used for… let us explain.

Lies of P Rare Ergo explained

Rare Ergo in Lies of P is awarded every time you kill a main boss, and you can consume it for 5,000 standard Ergo, or you can trade it to Alidoro the Treasure Hunter for a weapon or amulet.

Alidoro has one weapon and amulet available for each Rare Ergo you own, so on your first playthrough, you must decide which one to purchase.

You can recruit Alidoro back to Hotel Krat by finding him at the very top of the cathedral, shortly before the Fallen Archbishop Andreus boss fight. Head up in the lift and you can choose where to send him – either the hotel where it’s safe, or the factory, where it is very much not safe. You should definitely pick the hotel, because his wares are fantastic.

However, if you decide you do not want either the weapon or the amulet available for any given Rare Ergo, then at that point you are safe to consume it and use the Ergo to level up instead.

In my playthrough, I went for the Holy Sword of the Ark in exchange for the King’s Flame Ergo, and the Nameless One’s Amulet for the Twisted Angel’s Ergo, but I consumed the Broken Hero’s Ergo and the Parade Leader’s Ergo for the additional level ups.

