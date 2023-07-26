Life by You is my most highly anticipated simulation game release ever, perhaps even more so than The Sims 4 was for my past teenage self. Just like in EA’s own series, you can design fictional people and live out their days however you please in Paradox Interactive’s Life by You. From building homes to building relationships, you are in control of every aspect of an in-game individual’s life. I’ve been wanting a new experience like this for a while now, as have many fellow fans of The Sims, but it looks like we’re going to have to wait a bit longer as Paradox Interactive has announced a new early access date.

I have been counting down the days until the Life by You release date since the game was first unveiled earlier this year. Prospective players were originally looking forward to an early-access launch this fall on September 12, but Paradox has chosen to push the date back a bit so as to better prepare the game’s exciting features. The new Life by You early access release is on March 5, 2024. As stated by the developers, “The additional time gives the development studio, Paradox Tectonic, the ability to improve the game’s visuals and UI.”

By spending more time on such improvements, the devs hope to make the game “a more well-rounded experience for players.” They will also be “fine-tuning mod tools that will be available for all players to explore and create,” which is great news for those of us that highly value custom content and modding in The Sims games. “The player community is at the core of Life by You, and their feedback is the core to many of the positive changes coming to Life by You’s Early Access.”

I’m personally thrilled to see developers taking our hopes for the game and our feedback so seriously. Regardless of if the game came out this year, next year, or the year after that, I would be supportive. If you are looking forward to Life by You as much as I am, then you can pre-order the game on Epic here or wishlist it on Steam here. Life by You costs $39.99 / £34.99, and if you pre-purchase it you will receive the special Life Begins pack.

The Life Begins pack includes Jumpstart Fashion, Vintage Scooter, and Walls to Floors Decor packs. Additionally, Paradox Tectonic has added an extra bonus for all players taking part in the early access, the Nightclub Vibe pack. If you’ve previously pre-purchased the game, it will automatically be refunded. If you still want to receive the pre-order bonus packs, then you’ll need to re-purchase Life by You prior to the early access in March next year.

If you are a big fan of The Sims 4 like I am but are running out of in-game content ahead of Life by You’s release, then you should check out some of the best Sims 4 mods. The custom content is sure to keep you occupied for a good while, regardless of your owned expansion packs. Alternatively, browse through a few of these other incredible life games to prepare yourself for the upcoming launch.