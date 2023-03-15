Life By You release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and news

What is the Life By You release date? If you’re a fan of The Sims, Second Life, and all things simulation, the recent Life By You reveal should be music to your ears.

Unveiled during the Paradox Interactive 2023 Announcement Show, Life By You appears to feature several life game hallmarks, including a variety of locations to explore, emotes and intricate character interactions, as well as some interesting home-building and design tools to play with. Here’s everything you need to know about the potential Life By You release date, trailers, gameplay, news, and more for what could potentially be one of the best PC games if it lives up to the hype.

Life By You release date speculation

The Life By You release date hasn’t been announced yet, but our estimation would be not to expect Life By You to launch until 2024 at the earliest.

Before the trailer aired during Paradox Interactive’s Announcement Show, the host explained that the team at Berkeley studio Paradox Tectonic would be revealing more “going forward during the spring,” with more specific details to be announced for the simulation game in a tailored Life By You Announcement Event which airs on March 20th. We also haven’t had confirmation on the Life By You platforms yet, but we’re expecting it to come to PC and potentially PS5 and Xbox Series X too.

Life By You trailers

There is currently only one Life by You trailer, a short clip that blends in-game footage with some UI elements and points towards the game’s forthcoming Announcement Event. Yet, even though the trailer is short and sweet, there is plenty to uncover in this tightly-packed teaser.

The trailer opens by panning over a lush green environment where two figures can be seen hiking and doing yoga. This is your first glimpse at the world Life by You is set in. Throughout the teaser, a series of realistic locations are explored from a top-down perspective, including a town centre with a shop and bus stop, as well as residential suburbs and a beach, complete with watersports equipment and lazing punters. From the trees swaying in the wind to the waves coming to shore, Humble and co have grounded Life By You in an environment that imitates the real world.

Further in, multiple vehicles can be seen motoring along, most notably a pink car that races through the town center. Here, a bus and multiple motorcycles are also visible, indicating that players may get a choice of vehicles to use in Life by You, at least when they’re moving between locations.

Another quick cut takes us to a home full of character interactions to pick apart. In the top left corner of the home, an adult character can be seen watering plants while a kid walks past the stairs. Most notably here, we can see two characters hugging with love heart motifs surrounding them, suggesting that Life by You may feature in-game relationship mechanics similar to The Sims.

Later in the trailer, we also see a figure washing (or maybe fixing)a kitchen appliance that looks like a microwave, suggesting that homes will be full of interactable tools for your simulated characters to tinker with.

The most interesting section of the trailer shows us what looks to be part of Life by You’s UI. We see the outside of a family home getting some speedy renovations, with a budget visible in the top right corner. Along the side screen, there are a large number of building icons, including a ‘floor plan’ node and symbols that indicate stairs, chairs, doors, windows, fences, roofs and more. It looks like players will be able to click on the many features of a house to modify them and move between its floors to decorate and change it.

Life By You gameplay

On the surface, Life By You gameplay bears a resemblance to The Sims, and it’s no wonder considering the CEO of Paradox Tectonic is none other than the previous head of The Sims Rod Humble. Humble played a significant part in the production of The Sims 2 and 3, leaving in 2011 to be the CEO of Second Life, the avatar-focused social MMO. In 2019 Paradox Interactive announced that Humble would be taking on the role of head of Paradox’s Berkeley studio to work on a project we now know as Life by You.

In 2020, Humble spoke to us about his future projects, saying, “We’re trying to make a very vast experience in which, hopefully, people will find and create beauty.” After the teaser trailer, it’s easy to see what Humble was pointing to when he gave that answer.

The announcement trailer meets a lot of classic life simulator criteria. The most obvious is the range of locations available to players and the focus on them. When paired with the car, bus, and motorbike shop seen in the trailer, it points to the possibility of a more open-world take on the genre, with potential for free roaming.

As for character interactions, the trailer is full of hints about what we might expect. We can see yoga and hiking, signaling a possible skill track or set of personality traits that could be associated with various characters. This theory is supported later by a figure tinkering with a kitchen appliance, suggesting environments and items within homes will be interactable and may benefit from your chosen skills.

In the home, various figures can be seen watering plants and interacting with each other. Notably, there is a younger-looking person in the scene. This could point to the possibility of children and families being a part of Life by You’s gameplay system.

