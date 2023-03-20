What are the Life By You system requirements? The curtain has finally been pulled back on what could be the next best sandbox game on PC, including the kit you’ll need to run it. Suffice to say, Life By You is shaping up to be a semi-demanding time.

The Life By You minimum requirements can be met without the best graphics card at your side, as the GPU floor is set relatively low, with the ageing Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 and AMD Radeon R9 380. The game doesn’t demand a powerful processor either, but you will need 16GB of gaming RAM, whatever DDR flavour you’re rocking.

Here are the Life By You system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 8600

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i5 10400

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 RAM 16GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 960

AMD Radeon R9 380 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Storage 25GB 25GB

Moving up to the Life By You recommended specs doesn’t require the best gaming CPU, but developer Paradox Tectonic suggests you’ll need six cores. Meanwhile, the ever popular pixel pusher that is the Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060 should provide enough power to handily boost fps, with the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT standing in as the red team alternate.

When it comes to Life By You size requirements, you’ll only need to clear 25GB of space for the game. While it looks as though it’ll run on a hard drive, we’re confident that it’ll play much smoother on the best SSD you have to hand.

There’s still time until the Life By You release date arrives, so don’t sweat it if your rig’s not ready just yet.