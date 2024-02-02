Infinite Wealth just broke a huge record for the Like a Dragon series

Since 2005, the Yakuza series has treated us to some of the coolest and most challenging crime-based games around. Now, the latest in the franchise, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, has just made history by selling a whopping 1,000,000 copies worldwide in just one week, prompting big celebrations from SEGA.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth was only released on Friday January 26, but the action-packed RPG has enjoyed an absolutely blistering first week on the market. It seems the story of Ichiban and Kiryu has struck a chord with gamers all over the world, and not only have reviews been overwhelmingly positive, but the player count tells you everything you need to know about the quality of this new game.

SEGA is delighted to announce that Infinite Wealth sold and shipped 1,000,000 copies of the game within the first seven days of release. That would be impressive enough, but it becomes even more special when you realize that makes Infinite Wealth the fastest-selling title in the Like a Dragon franchise to date.

On the success, SEGA said it was “incredibly grateful to all our friends around the world for their support.” The company also announced that a special free in-game celebratory t-shirt set will be made available “at a later date.” You should stay tuned to SEGA’s socials for information on that one.

Infinite Wealth has been pretty steady in its player count since release, with a peak of 46,029, and an average of 28,241 players at any given time, as per Steam Charts.

If you want to join those 1,000,000 gamers, you can add Infinite Wealth to your collection on Steam right here, for $69.99.

Need more persuading? Take a look at our Infinite Wealth review to see if the game is worth your time. To get the most out of the game, here’s our guide to the Infinite Wealth system requirements, or more games of a similar vibe, check out our list of the best crime games on PC.

Additionally, make sure to follow us on Google News where you’ll see a variety of daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.