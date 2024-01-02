What are the Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth system requirements? As Ichiban Kasuga prepares to track down his long-lost mother in Hawaii, I was worried that the hardware demands might increase considerably from his last adventure. Thankfully, while the requirements are a step up, they are still very achievable for many mid-tier gaming laptops and PCs.

As the Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth release date creeps ever closer, it’s time to break down the system requirements to see exactly what hardware you need to run what may become one of the best RPGs on PC.

The Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth minimum requirements are a welcome sight. There is very little modern hardware on show here, with an Intel Core i5 3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 listed as the CPUs. On the graphical front, you’ll need either an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960, AMD Radeon RX 480, or Intel Arc A380.

On the RAM front, only 8GB is required which is a nice change from the typical 16GB demand of modern games. It is also noted that the above specs will get you 30 fps at 1080p with global low settings, but FSR will also need to be enabled and set to Balanced.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 960

AMD Radeon RX 460

Intel Arc A380 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

AMD Radeon RX 5700

Intel Arc A750 CPU Intel Core i5 3470

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i7 4790

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM 8GB 16GB Storage 82GB 82GB

Moving on to the Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth recommended specs, these are considerably higher, but still won’t pose much of a threat to gaming laptops and PCs from the last three years.

You’ll need an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, AMD Radeon RX 5700, or Intel Arc A750 GPU paired with an Intel Core i7 4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600.

The RAM requirement has also doubled here, meaning 16GB is needed. If you can meet the recommended specs, expect 1080p gameplay at 60 fps on global high settings with no need for FSR.

Neither Sega nor Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has revealed what hardware is needed to achieve ultra or 4K performance, but based on what has been released so far, it might still be quite a jump to get Infinite Wealth running at its most demanding settings on higher resolutions.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s download size is around where I expected it to be, requiring 82GB of free space. There is, however, no recommendation or requirement that the game be installed on an SSD. It’s worth noting that installing onto one of the best gaming SSDs will provide some performance benefits, even if it’s just faster loading times.

Take the Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth?