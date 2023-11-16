Loddlenaut instantly caught my eye, and it was with good reason. The new indie game from Moon Lagoon and Secret Mode is oh so adorable, featuring a unique premise that sees you care for an alien planet’s ocean and raise adorable underwater creatures called loddles (yes, these guys are literally extraterrestrial axolotls and I’m so here for it). If you love all things cozy like I do, then you’re in for a treat: Loddlenaut has just dropped.

My wallet is not safe at all this year with all of these wholesome indie gems dropping left and right. Loddlenaut looks like my new ultimate comfort game, and I’m speaking as someone with a Steam library of various games like Stardew Valley. Moon Lagoon’s debut game first caught my attention when its demo launched, and I’m very glad that it did.

While I loved my time with the demo, the full release is finally here and I can’t wait to be an environmentally responsible custodian again. More so though, I’m excited to raise and take care of colorful axolotl-like babies while I clean my way through polluted alien planets. As a fan of virtual pet toys like Tamagotchis, I also really like how the way you raise loddles affects how they turn out when they grow up.

The developer explains that, depending on their diet, “loddles will grow in different ways and develop unique traits and abilities that will further enable them to survive on this polluted planet.” Once the little guys grow into adults, you can release them back into the newly clean ocean to see them thrive. I don’t know about you guys, but I’m ready to pack up my bubble gun and get cleaning.

Grab Loddlenaut now on Steam for just $17.99 / £14.39 while its 10% release sale lasts. If you wait, the game’s full price will go back up to $19.99 /£15.99. The developer will donate a portion of each sale to Whale and Dolphin Conservation, publisher Secret Mode’s official charity partner, so part of your purchase goes directly to helping real marine life.

If you’re searching for other chill experiences to enjoy alongside this new release, browse through our roundup of the best relaxing games around. Alternatively, check out some more whimsical indie games.

Looking for more wholesome content, or anything else that’s PC game-related? Make sure to follow us on Google News for daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews.