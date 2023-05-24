Logitech unveils new pro esports headset ahead of Counter-Strike 2

Logitech has unveiled a brand new gaming headset designed in collaboration with competitive esports athletes, and it could give you an edge in future Counter-Strike 2 matches. Just like many other pairs of PC cans out there, the company’s latest innovation offers wireless connectivity, decent battery life, and a high-quality mic, but its fancy new specialist drivers are arguably the star of the show.

Using the best gaming headset is a must if you’re into FPS games, but not every option will cater to professional esports players. While casual players will take the noise of competitive matches for granted, every subtle footstep and far-off gunshot matters when you’re fighting your way through a tournament. Thankfully, Logitech understands the assignment, especially when it comes to arming your ears with super accurate and responsive audio.

Dubbed the Logitech G PRO X 2 Lightspeed, the newly announced gaming headset features 50 mm graphene drivers that boast improved sound reproduction, time-to-signal accuracy, and distortion reduction. Those three factors could help you respond even quicker to subtle sounds in-game, particularly in shooters like CS:GO and its upcoming sequel.

In a press release, Logitech shares a testimony by Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev, a professional Counter-Strike player who has already used the headset in competitive scenarios. According to S1mple, the new Graphene drivers are a “game changer,” while advocating that they “really made me feel I got a new advantage to win against my competition.”

Of course, the reason the headset pulls through in competitive scenarios is thanks to Logitech’s ‘Design by Collaboration’ program, which involves esports athletes and teams in the peripheral development process. In other words, every element of the new Pro X 2 Lightspeed headset is influenced and scrutinized by professionals, meaning it has earned the “pro” part of its product name.

Of course, “pro” products often come with a “pro” price tag, and the company’s latest peripheral is no exception. The Logitech Pro X 2 Lightspeed will set you back $249, making it one of the most expensive gaming headsets around. It’s currently available to buy direct from Logitech, but we’ll keep an eye out for potential deals when it hits other storefronts.

That’s not to say the cans aren’t worth the cash, as it sounds like they’ll outperform most other options out there. We’ll have to try it out for ourselves before knowing if that rings true, but perhaps we’ll end up with one on our heads before the Counter-Strike 2 release date crops up this year.