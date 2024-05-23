Save $110 in this astounding Logitech wireless gaming headset deal

If you’re on the hunt for a great wireless gaming headset deal this Memorial Day weekend, then Logitech and Best Buy have you covered. The Logitech G Pro X Wireless is currently on sale for $119.99, meaning you save a huge $110 over the $229.99 MSRP.

With all the makings of one of the best wireless gaming headsets you can buy, Logitech‘s G Pro X Wireless has been a leading choice for competitive esports gamers and streamers since its release in 2020. Now, you can save a huge 47% in the asking price, but only if you’re quick.

Despite its age, the Logitech G Pro X Wireless holds up incredibly well thanks to its 50mm Neodymium audio drivers and Blue VO!CE microphone. It also has a 20-hour battery life and a wireless 2.4GHz connection that works up to 15m away.

In the box, you’ll also get a soft cloth carry bag and spare memory foam cloth earcups. The ones that come pre-fitted to the G Pro X Wireless are leatherette, but this spare pair offers an alternative should you prefer a more breathable cloth material.

The Logitech G Pro X Wireless is also built to last, with aluminum and steel making up the bulk of the frame and headband, reducing the risks associated with plastic designs, which can sometimes become easily damaged. For comfort, the headband is also covered in soft padding and the same leatherette material as the earcups.

The original G Pro X was so well designed that most of the core audio and microphone features remained unchanged even when the second model was released. Instead, this newer model focuses on delivering a longer battery life, increasing wireless connection distance, and adding Bluetooth support.

If you’re looking for more sales over the holiday weekend, you can check out our Memorial Day sales hub where we’re tracking all the biggest tech deals from a range of online retailers.