Save up to $60 on this amazing Logitech wireless gaming mouse

While the Memorial Day sales have passed, there are still plenty of opportunities to save on PC peripherals, and we’ve found a stunning wireless gaming mouse deal at Best Buy that’s worth your attention. You can save $55, up to $60 as a My Best Buy Plus member, on the Logitech Pro X Superlight right now.

At 63g, the Logitech Pro X Superlight is light and agile, gliding around your desktop thanks to its large PTFE feet, and is easily among the best gaming mouse options for esports, even if its successor, the Pro X Superlight 2, made some slight improvements when it released late last year.

Logitech’s Pro X Superlight is currently available for $104.99 from Best Buy, which is a $55 saving over its listed $159.99 MSRP, with a further $5.25 to be saved if you are a My Best Buy Plus subscriber.

The Logitech Pro X Superlight is about more than just its weight, as it also packs a constant motion battery life of up to 70 hours. If you would rather not have to worry about charging the mouse, you can pair it with Logitech’s Powerplay mouse mat, which will keep it perpetually charged without the need to plug it in.

The primary differences between the Superlight and its successor include a 3-gram lighter weight, a larger 95-hour battery, a 4,000Hz polling rate, and 32,000 DPI. These are all quite marginal differences, so if you’re looking to save some cash, the original Superlight is still a great gaming mouse.

If you’ve got your heart set on the Pro X Superlight 2, it’s also on sale but with much smaller savings available. It’s currently listed at $151.99, an $8 saving over MSRP. Like with the Superlight, an additional $7.60 can be saved if you’re a My Best Buy Plus subscriber.

If you’re insistent on cutting the cord and keeping your play entirely unrestricted, check out the best wireless gaming mouse choices, with all selections hand-picked by us.