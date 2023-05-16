What are The Lord of the Rings: Gollum system requirements? Before you go slinking around Mirkwood, Mordor, and the rest of Smeagol’s favored holiday destinations, make sure your PC is up to the task. Daedalic Entertainment has put out some pretty taxing requirements to play The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, especially at high settings.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum minimum requirements suggest an Nvidia RTX 3060 or AMD RX 5700 XT is needed, both of which will set you back a fair bit. Not to mention Daedalic Entertainment has specified this is only sufficient to run the game at medium preset and 1080p with ray tracing off!

Here are The Lord of the Rings: Gollum system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 Windows 10 CPU Intel Core i7 4770

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i3 6100

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM 16GB 32GB GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Storage 45GB 45GB

Rounding out the minimum preset, you’ve got an Intel Core i7 4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, and 16GB of RAM. If you need to upgrade your processing power, you might want to take a look at the best gaming CPU.

Then we get to The Lord of the Rings: Gollum recommended specs. You might want to sit down, because these make for grueling reading (unless you’ve got an absolute powerhouse of a gaming rig, in which case: congratulations!) Firstly, you’ll need an Nvidia RTX 4070 with Nvidia DLSS 3 enabled or AMD RX 6800 XT. Neither of these are quite the best graphics card out there, but they’re powerful and expensive bits of kit, so it’s a shock to see them in the ‘recommended’ tier.

The CPU expectations are less intensive, requiring a Core i3 6100 or Ryzen 5 2600 to get the job done. But here’s the kicker: you’ll also need a whopping 32GB of RAM! Rest assured, this almighty assemblage of components should guarantee high settings at 1440p with ray tracing on to (hopefully) render Middle Earth in never-before-seen levels of graphical quality.

In summary, you’d better hope your pocketses are filled with expensive hardware, otherwise you might be wandering Middle Earth at a crawl rather than Gollum’s signature lolloping canter! Finally, massive as its world may be, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum size requirement is a relatively modest 45GB. Still, there’s no better time than the present to improve your solid-state storage, so check out our suggestions for the best gaming SSD.

After several delays, Daedalic Entertainment’s marauding Middle Earth adventure is set to release on May 25. Tolkien-heads like me can splash out on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Precious Edition to gain access to, among other things, a Sindarin voiceover expansion. Us Rings nerds are truly spoiled this year, with the Valheim-like survival game The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria also due in early 2023.

Want to ensure your PC won’t get up to anything tricksy while looking for nice fish? Take The Lord of the Rings: Gollum system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run The Lord of the Rings: Gollum?