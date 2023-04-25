The Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailer shows off Nvidia DLSS 3

Nvidia just dropped a trailer for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum that shows off DLSS 3 AI upscaling support, and you’ll be able to boost fps even further using Frame Generation. In turn, if you own a GPU like the newly released Nvidia RTX 4070, you’ll be able to turn on features like ray tracing while avoiding performance caveats, and that could breathe life into the game’s version of Middle Earth.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum release date is now hopefully set in stone, and Nvidia’s announcement should provide hope to eager Tolkien fans. That said, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum system requirements feel like they belong in Mordor, as developer Daedalic Entertainment recommends says you’ll need an RTX 3060 to meet minimum specs. Playing at higher settings seemingly requires a card on par with the RTX 4070, but the latest trailer suggests there’s hope yet for players rocking a slightly older RTX card.

According to Nvidia, you’ll be able to “accelerate performance” in LotR: Gollum using DLSS 2 and 3. That means if you’ve got a GeForce RTX GPU, you’ll be able to lighten the load using AI upscaling, while Frame Generation will fill in the frame rate gaps for RTX 4000 players.

Ultimately, both options should enable players to crank up settings and embrace ray tracing without compromising fps. In turn, that’ll help what could be one of the best fantasy games to release this year shine, adding an extra layer of visual immersion to Tolkien’s iconic world.

LotR: Gollum isn’t the only game getting the Nvidia DLSS 3 treatment, as Returnal also now boasts Frame Generation support. Nvidia says the RTX 4090 will be able to pump out twice as many frames while running the PlayStation PC port with the feature enabled, and other RTX 40 series cards can achieve over 90fps at 4K with maxed-out settings.

Still using a GeForce GTX GPU? Check out our best graphics card list for some upgrade inspiration. If you’re holding out for an even cheaper DLSS 3-compatible card, we’ve also got you covered, as our Nvidia RTX 4060 news roundup will fill you in on all the latest whispers relating to the entry-level contender.