Lords of the Fallen developer Hexworks issues a strong and emphatic stance regarding Denuvo Anti-Tamper tech and its inclusion in the new soulslike. A grimdark RPG with shades of FromSoftware classics like Elden Ring, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Demon’s Souls, Lords of the Fallen is also a remake and reimagining of the 2014 game of the same name. As a variety of recent games include Denuvo, such as Lies of P and Total War: Pharaoh, Hexworks outlines its perspective on incorporating the download-rights management (DRM) software into Lords of the Fallen.

Our own Lords of the Fallen review offers detailed analysis of the new soulslike RPG game, which incorporates all the central elements of the genre, but with an arguably bleaker world design and outlook. Available on Steam, Lords of the Fallen follows some of 2023’s biggest releases, including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Dead Space, Street Fighter 6, and Resident Evil 4, all of which use Denuvo Anti-Tamper.

Denuvo is a third-party protection software designed to limit players’ access to source code and game files, and to prevent videogame piracy. However, Lords of the Fallen developer Hexworks is adamant that Denuvo will not be integrated into the game.

“We are pleased to confirm that Lords of the Fallen does not, and will never, feature Denuvo,” Hexworks says. Indeed, Lords of the Fallen’s Steam page does not list Denuvo. Its 2014 namesake however – the original version of Lords of the Fallen – does use Denuvo.

Hexworks is not the first game developer to make a statement regarding Denuvo. Katsuhiro Harada, director of Tekken 8, also says the fighting game will not incorporate the anti-tamper tech, despite the original version of Tekken 8’s user agreement saying that it would. Other 2023 games that use Denuvo include Mortal Kombat 1, Redfall, and Atomic Heart.

It’s a tough, grim world out there, so get prepared by scoping out all the Lords of the Fallen bosses. We’ve also tested and trialed all the best Lords of the Fallen classes, so you can create the strongest possible starting build.