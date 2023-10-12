Lords of the Fallen bosses and how to beat them

What are the Lords of the Fallen bosses? Any soulslike worth its salt must have a collection of powerful foes to defeat, and Lords of the Fallen has bosses in spades. While the vast majority of them can be bested with parrying and patience, we all know that’s easier said than done. If timings aren’t your strong suit, we’ve included the best strategies to reliably deal damage to bosses without putting yourself at too much risk.

Most Lords of the Fallen bosses present a far easier challenge when engaging them in Lords of the Fallen multiplayer, since they’re forced to split their attention between more than one player, so be sure to call upon your friends in the soulslike game. Once defeated, LotF bosses typically drop their signature weapons or armor, as well as a Vestige Seed which can be used to forge checkpoints. Without further ado, here’s every boss in Lords of the Fallen and how to beat the toughest of the lot.

Here are the Lords of the Fallen bosses:

Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal

Scourged Sister Delyth

Gentle Gaverus, Mistress of Hounds

The Congregator of Flesh

Mendacious Visage

The Hushed Saint

Crimson Rector Percival

Ruiner

Infernal Enchantress

Spurned Progeny

Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal

Pieta serves as your first real challenge in Lords of the Fallen, and she’s certainly here to bring the pain. This graceful knight wields a sword imbued with Radiant magic, which she typically swings in a succession of two to four attacks. You can reliably dodge through each attack, though the better option is to parry them in and reduce her posture. Once she’s exhausted her attack pattern, she pauses, leaving you enough time to respond with a few swings of your own – just don’t get greedy if you have a weapon with a slow attack animation.

Alongside her melee attacks, Pieta has two long-range spells that she relies upon at mid-to-long range. The first is a slow-moving trail of Radiant magic that you can reliably avoid by dodging, while the second is a beam of light that she fires from the tip of her sword. The latter is an abrupt cast, so be ready to dodge or block accordingly.

Pieta moves into her second phase after she loses a third of her health, heralded by a dramatic reveal of her angelic wings. During this sequence, she summons two clones to send a hail of blades down the center of the battlefield, so be sure to stay well out of the way when Pieta flies overhead. She’s slightly faster during this phase, and she occasionally summons her clones to attack on her behalf, so be on your guard.

It is possible to summon the Iron Wayfarer for this fight, but we wouldn’t recommend it. Pieta’s sword has incredible reach, and it’s far more challenging to respond to her movements when she’s facing away from you. Instead, you can inflict bonus damage on Pieta by imbuing your Lords of the Fallen weapons with the Fire Salts that you can pick up just outside her boss room.

Gentle Gaverus, Mistress of Hounds

The Mistress of Hounds is a minor boss that challenges your ability to manage multiple targets at once. Gaverus herself is a graceful archer who shuns close-range combat, either rolling out of the way or escaping with a smoke-bomb that teleports her to the other side of the battlefield. She isn’t much of a challenge on her own, but her namesake hounds complicate matters as they join the fray to protect their mistress.

Up to three hounds can enter the battlefield at any one time, and more will appear once you kill them. Each hound is clad in armor that must be knocked off them before you can deal significant damage to them. Thankfully, you can easily outrun them by sprinting, so the most reliable method of dealing with Gaverus is by circling her until she’s locked into a ranged animation, then running in for a quick swing.

At close range, Gaverus switches out her bow for her sword, so be wary of it while retreating – if she staggers you, it’s likely her hounds will catch up with you and inflict significant damage. It’s also possible to kite the dogs around near the entrance of the boss room to take them out separately, but be wary of Gaverus’ positioning when using this strategy.

The Congregator of Flesh

The Congregator of Flesh is the second major blockade in Lords of the Fallen, and its lair is only a stone’s throw from your encounter with Gaverus. Your showdown takes place in a huge cesspit of poison and rot, though the Congregator takes up a lot of space within it.

This highly aggressive boss loves to use its size against you, leaping into the air and throwing itself to the ground. It also has a devastating reach thanks to its mutated left arm; while the forward swipe attack is fairly easy to dodge, its overhead swing has a slight delay that can easily catch you out, so we highly recommend relying on a block. Thankfully, any withered damage you accrue is easily reversed thanks to the Congregator’s long recovery time after its attacks.

The Congregator of Flesh has an Umbral parasite attached to it, as indicated by the blue node to the left of its health bar. It generally hovers just behind its shrivelled leg on the right, so wait until it pauses between its attacks to dispel it using your Lords of the Fallen Umbral lamp.

The Congregator’s most disruptive attack is a poison wave that deals damage and poison build-up. Thankfully, it’s possible to avoid it by dodging through it or sprinting out of range, but the stagger it inflicts can leave you open to a follow-up attack from the Congregator. It also has a rapid attack where it throws itself across the ground in an attempt to swallow you whole, so be prepared to utilize your invincibility frames and dodge through the animation.

Outside of its poison wave, the Congregator also loves to generate an AoE poison pool around itself. Be sure to load up on poison cures just in case. We also recommend bringing Pieta along, who can pull aggro away from you while you’re trying to dispel the Umbral parasite and let you get some free hits in while you’re at it. Again, Fire Salts come in handy here.

Mendacious Visage

The Mendacious Visage shouldn’t pose too much of a challenge, but it does represent a crash course in soul flaying enemies. While closed, its stone mask prevents any frontal damage, but you can still get in some free swings by baiting it into a body slam and then rolling to position yourself behind it where it’s vulnerable.

However, your best opportunity to defeat it arises when the Mendacious Visage opens its mask to reveal its true form. Before it begins to vomit Umbral maggots, perform a soul flay using your lamp to temporarily disable it, then run in to deal a front stab. You can even squeeze in an additional charged attack while it recovers, but be sure to get well out of the way once it’s back on its feet.

You can recharge your soul flay by siphoning the Umbral blisters on the boundaries of the boss room, though there’s obviously a limit to this number. However, it’s possible to access the upper level of the boss room by destroying the Umbral entity. It might seem counterintuitive to invite those patrolling enemies into the fight, but they’re also ripe for soul siphoning. This area can also give you a brief reprieve from the Mendacious Visage if you need the space to heal or get in a few ranged attacks.

The Hushed Saint

The Hushed Saint is an exercise in patience. This corrupted knight is joined by its faithful war charger, which loves to climb aboard and gallop from one side of the battlefield to the other. If timed correctly, magic and ranged users can deal damage to him during these phases, but your first priority should be avoiding being trampled under its hooves – especially if you’re a melee user. He also has a penchant for throwing his spear as he dismounts his horse, so be prepared to dodge out of the way.

The Hushed Saint is no less dangerous on foot. His spear has extraordinary reach, so your best bet is to stick close to him and parry his swings. Watch out for his devastating forward thrust attack, in particular; if he successfully impales you, he’s guaranteed to take most – if not all – of your health in one fell swoop. His moveset includes an AoE attack that summons an ever-expanding ring of thorns. This applies withered damage to half of your health pool when blocked, so it’s best to roll through and avoid it entirely.

We recommend summoning Pieta if required, since her Radiant magic and high aggro can keep the Hushed Saint focused on her, leaving you free to get behind him and bring the pain. Finally, if you’ve been thrown into Umbral at any point during this fight, you might have noticed the parasites that litter the battlefield. Don’t panic – they aren’t actually connected to the Hushed Saint, but they can be destroyed to inflict major poise damage on him when he’s within range.

Ruiner

Much like the Taurus Demon in Dark Souls, your showdown against Ruiner takes place on a bridge with limited space, so be prepared to roll through his attacks. You can bait out his charge by keeping at a distance, but be aware of your own positioning; you don’t want to get caught between Ruiner and a solid wall. Instead, take the moment to get behind him for a few free hits, then rinse and repeat.

Ruiner can dish out a staggering amount of fire damage, so we highly recommend kitting yourself out with armor that prioritizes high fire and physical resistance. He also routinely places a fire totem which buffs his damage significantly, so you should destroy it as quickly as possible. Its uptime is based on posture, so use charged attacks to take it out as fast as possible.

In general, it’s best not to stay directly in front of Ruiner for too long. Not only does his shield absorb most attacks, but he can also imbue it with fire to create a devastating flamethrower. You’re fairly safe to engage him in close quarters when his shield isn’t glowing if you’re partial to parrying, but we wouldn’t recommend it.

Now that you know how to beat the toughest Lords of the Fallen bosses, you should be free to progress in the action-adventure game. If you’re in need of a further helping hand, Lords of the Fallen crossplay allows you to pull pals from other platforms into your world. Finally, check out how long Lords of the Fallen is expected to take for the average playthrough, as well as our Lords of the Fallen map locations to keep you on the right path.