Lost Ark servers downtime compensation offered by Smilegate

Smilegate is offering compensation to players after its Lost Ark servers faced extended downtime and multiple delays following the implementation of September’s Lost Ark update. The patch adds a variety of quality of life improvements as well as new pet items and much-requested guild chat functionality. However, the update for the ARPG game led to an extended outage past the planned downtime period.

As a result of the extended downtime, Smilegate says that all players who log in between the launch of the new update and September 16 at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST / 9am CEST / 5pm AET will receive a compensation package. This includes the following items:

Crystalline Aura 5 Day x1

Aura of Resonance Recovery Elixir (14 days) x2

3 Battle Items Chest x3

Una’s Tasks [Daily] +1 x3

Pheon x20

Growth Support Pack: Destruction Stone Selection Pouch x5 Guardian Stone Selection Pouch x12 Honing Shard Selection Chest x10.



Smilegate notes that the Aura of Resonance Recovery Elixir must be used within 14 days of when it is claimed. This latest update comes ahead of planned server merges which will see some of the game’s less populated servers folded into larger ones. In addition, the Lost Ark Machinist class and Kakul-Saydon raid are set to arrive later in September, although there is no set date yet.

