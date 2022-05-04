Excited to learn more about the Lost Ark Glaivier class? This brand-new advanced class for the Martial Artist excels at close to mid range encounters, featuring two combat stances that reward careful planning. Flurry stance, also known as the blue stance, revolves around fast, mobile attacks with high chances of dealing critical hits, while the red Focus stance emphasises power and range.

Knowing when to switch between stances is what makes the Lost Ark Glaivier difficult to master. The Glaivier’s identity skill increases your movement speed, critical damage, and attack when you swap stances after the identity gauge fills to a certain point. You can forgo this bonus and the Focus skills completely with one of the Glaivier’s Class Engravings, but the stat boosts make it worth balancing both stances.

Whatever you choose, getting the most out of the Glaivier involves chaining combos, pulling off back attacks, and retreating to safety with their agile skills. It’s a difficult class to master, but once you get the hang of the switching and skill orders, it’s one of the most rewarding in the MMO game so far. Here are the best Lost Ark Glaivier builds for PvP and PvE.

Best Lost Ark Glaivier PVP BUILD

This PvP build also doubles as a strong Raid build as it focuses on dealing heavy damage, boosting your Glaivier’s mobility, and debilitating your enemies through staggers, launches, and debuffs.

Flurry Skills

Chain Slash (Skill Lv. 4): Combo move that strikes upward once, moves forward and strikes, then attacks twice in the opposite direction. “Swoop”.

Cutting Wind (Skill Lv. 10): Moves you eight meters forward and deals damage three times, then returns you to your original position and deals high damage one more time. “Firepower Control”, “Quickness”, “Weak Point Detection”.

Focus Skills

Starfall Pounce (Skill Lv. 10): Jumps to a selected point, deals heavy damage, and creates a shockwave that launches enemies. “Weak Point Detection”, “Quick Prep”, “Powerful Finish”.

Depending on how much you use your Focus skills, you can do one of two things with extra skill points. You could pour them into Flurry skills:

Shackling Blue Dragon

Wheel of Blades

Half Moon Slash

Alternatively, you can spend them on acquiring these Focus skills:

Dragonscale Defense

Thrust of Destruction

Spiralling Spear

BEST LOST ARK GLAIVIER PVe BUILD

Our PvE build is focused less on maxing out powerful skills and more on broadening the selection of moves at your disposal.

FLURRY SKILLS

Soul Cutter (Skill Lv. 1): Combo move that propels you forward three meters and unleashes two attacks, then moves you back four meters. Use it again to rush forward and attack twice, before attacking several more times and dealing increasingly higher damage

Cutting Wind (Skill Lv. 10): Moves you eight meters forward and deals damage three times, then returns you to your original position and deals high damage one more time. “Firepower Control”, “Quickness”, “Weak Point Detection”.

FOCUS SKILLS

4-Headed Dragon (Skill Lv. 1): Use eight strong spear thrusts, followed by one final powerful attack

(Skill Lv. 3): Execute a strong spear thrust Starfall Pounce (Skill Lv. 10): Jumps to a selected point, deals heavy damage, and creates a shockwave that launches enemies. “Weak Point Detection”, “Quick Prep”, “Powerful Finish”.

Best Engravings for LOST ARK Glaivier

What you don’t use for your Class Engraving, you’ll want to focus on these strong Engravings:

Raid Captain: Increases attack power based on movement speed

Increases attack power based on movement speed Increases Mass: Boosts attack power and slightly reduces attack speed

Best LOST ARK Glaivier Awakening Skill

Since these builds are focused on power, we prefer the Storming Red Dragon Awakening Skill over Spear Meteor. Both skills are viable, but Storming Red Dragon strikes foes nearly 20 times, dealing an incredible amount of damage in a broad area. While Spear Meteor does provide you with a boost to your mobility,, you probably won’t need it in most situations thanks to how destructive this skill is.

Pinnacle Vs. Control for LOST ARK Glaivier

It’s important to experiment with some basic skills from the Glaivier’s Flurry and Focus sets before deciding on a Class Engraving.

Pinnacle: Increases the stat buffs from switching stances, for a maximum of 15% movement speed, 20% damage, and 50% critical damage

Control: Prevents you from switching stances which blocks Focus skills but gives a permanent 18% damage increase to all Flurry skills

Focus skills are some of the Glaivier’s most powerful, and the Pinnacle Class Engraving forces you to strategically switch between stances to stack buffs and deal tremendously high damage. Fighting this way takes more planning and effort, though, and Focus skills often tend to be slower as well. Flurry skills often rely on back attacks to deal the most damage, though these skills also usually inflict status effects or debuffs too.

We’ve opted for Pinnacle in this build. The range of attacks – and skills that don’t require specific positioning – along with the powerful buffs make this Engraving too good to ignore. The Glaivier’s buffs scale based on their specialization stat, or spec stat for short. While this is a stat you can usually ignore with other classes, you need to focus on boosting it with equipment and accessories.

That's all you need to create the best Glaivier builds in Lost Ark.