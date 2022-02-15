Lost Ark Starter Packs – getting started in this new MMO

Lost Ark is now up and running, and aside from a few server issues at launch (and let’s be honest, how many MMOs manage to avoid these problems?), the game’s proving very popular, with players becoming enchanted by its world and the experience that it provides.

With the game’s launch at the end of last week, Lost Ark is still in its early days for the West and if you want to be among the first players to conquer its lands, check out our Lost Ark beginners guide. If you’ve not yet signed up and missed out on your chance to get hold of a Founder’s Pack, you might be interested in grabbing a Starter Pack instead.

There are three different Lost Ark Starter Packs, with each one more expensive than the last. They each contain a nifty selection of in-game items that can help to make your first steps into the world of Akesia a little easier and more enjoyable. Below, you’ll find a summary of the Apprentice, Explorer, and Vanquisher Starter Pack. Check them out for an idea of which one might be the most suitable for you.

The Lost Ark Starter Packs are as follows:

Lost Ark: Apprentice Starter Pack

The most basic pack. It will still get you a few nifty benefits, but not as many as the others. It contains:

30 Day Crystalline Aura : these give you a number of in-game benefits, such as reduced prices in shops, stat boosts and more.

: these give you a number of in-game benefits, such as reduced prices in shops, stat boosts and more. Novice Progression Support Chest : it contains the following: 30 Resurrection Feathers : if you die, Resurrection Feathers can be used to revive you. 10,000 Silver : earnable in game, this currency can be used to buy supplies and equipment. Adventurer’s Equipment Crate : full of handy items, including: 5 Epic Luterra’s Horns : these summon Luterran Soldiers to fight for you for 30 seconds. 5 Rare Flame Grenades : creates a wall of flames for you to use against foes for 10 seconds. 5 Rare Sleep Bombs : as you may expect, these can put enemies to sleep. 5 Camouflage Robes : use these to temporarily disguise yourself from enemies. 5 Rare Swiftness Robes : these temporarily increase your movement speed. 5 Rare Taunting Scarecrows : you use these scarecrows to taunt enemies in your area. Gatherer’s Tool Chest : this includes foraging, mining, fishing, logging, and excavating tools, which are essential for gathering resources in game. Four Adventurer’s Ascent Chest : these contain in-game currency and healing items.

: it contains the following:

Lost Ark: Explorer Starter Pack

The second tier of Starter Pack includes all of the following bonuses:

All the same bonuses from the Lost Ark: Apprentice Starter Pack .

. Achatemeow Pet Selection Box : this gives you a cute pet who’ll follow you around in the game and help you to gather loot.

: this gives you a cute pet who’ll follow you around in the game and help you to gather loot. Dyorika Warhorse Mount : these come in different varieties and have individual abilities, but all of them give you an easier means of travelling around the world.

: these come in different varieties and have individual abilities, but all of them give you an easier means of travelling around the world. Character Expansion Slot: in this game, you choose whether you want to be a human or an elf, with a Character Expansion Slot, you can be both, because you can have two characters.

Lost Ark: Vanquisher Starter Pack

This one, the most expensive, includes quite a lot of extra bonuses. These are as follows:

Everything from the Explorer and Apprentice Starter Packs .

and . 2,100 Crystals : this is premium currency that you can spend on equipment, pets, mounts, and more.

: this is premium currency that you can spend on equipment, pets, mounts, and more. Character Appearance Change : if you should ever get to a point where you’re unhappy with your character’s appearance, you can use this to edit it once.

: if you should ever get to a point where you’re unhappy with your character’s appearance, you can use this to edit it once. Legendary Rapport Gift Selection Chest : these gifts can be used to help build your relationships with NPC characters.

: these gifts can be used to help build your relationships with NPC characters. Alar Skin Chest: allows characters of any class to don the Alar skin.

If you’re thinking of starting your Lost Ark adventure today, check out our Lost Ark system requirements guide to make sure that you will be able to run it on your gaming PC.