Lost Ark’s Tulubik Battlefield is all-out, 96-player PvP warfare

The Lost Ark Tulubik Battlefield update is almost upon us, so developer Smilegate and publisher Amazon Games have detailed what to expect from the colossal clash of factions in the large-scale PvP mode for the fantasy RPG game. A blend of co-op missions, boss fights, and 96-player Realm versus Realm matches promise to give players plenty of reasons to stick with Lost Ark as news of the Diablo 4 beta looms.

Upon reaching item level 1445, players will be able to travel to the new continent of Rowen, where two factions fight over its precious Sylmael Crystals. You’ll have to decide whether you’d rather align yourself with the machine-loving mercenaries of Preigelli, who want to maintain order and law, or the raucous pirates and mages of Liebertane.

You’ll have to undertake a variety of different activities to help out your chosen side, which will see you progress through a total of 15 faction ranks and earn the aforementioned Sylmael Crystals. These can then be turned into the rewards you’re actually after – honing materials, card packs, mounts, skins, and much more. You’ll also get dedicated faction skins at higher ranks, allowing you to show off your allegiance with pride. You can decide to switch sides down the line, although you’ll face a rank penalty for your indecision.

There’s co-op quests to complete, opposing faction members to take down, and of course the grand scale of the Tulubik Battlefield – 48 player Realm versus Realm matches that see you capturing bases and fighting the enemy forces to harness Magick. The more bases you hold, the faster your Magick accumulates, and the side which grabs the most will come out victorious.

Despite Rowen being a land of all-out war, it’s one that runs on a consistent schedule, so take a look below and make sure your calendar is clear for action. You will have the option to join friend matches at other times however, as long as you can pull together a minimum of 30 total players (with teams randomised) – although you won’t earn Sylmael Crystals for casual bouts.

In order to enter the Tulubik Battlefield, you’ll have to be faction rank three and item level 1490. You can then click on the Rowen Battlefield icon on your minimap, or head directly to Regarbank Great Plans or Fighter’s Have, along with major cities and your stronghold, to get into the action.

Lost Ark Tulubik Battlefield faction PvP schedule and rewards

Regular matches

Here are the times that 96-player regular matches take place in Lost Ark Tulubik Battlefield:

Day Time Wednesday and Friday 8pm local time Saturday and Sunday 3pm and 8pm local time

Co-op quests

Here are the times co-op quests take place in Lost Ark’s Rowen region:

Day Time Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 8:30pm local time Saturday and Sunday 3:30pm and 8:30pm local time

Field Boss

Here are the times you can fight a field boss in Lost Ark’s Rowen region:

Day Time Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday On the hour, every hour from 3-11pm (except for 7pm) local time Saturday 3pm local time

Lost Ark Sylmael Crystals rewards

Here are all the rewards you can exchange Sylmael Crystals for in Rowen at launch:

Random Rowen Collectible Chest

Kottbulle Dish

Sylmael Honing Packs

Sylmael Honing Support Material Pack

Song of Wolves

Victory Dance Emote

Legendary Combat Engraving Recipe Selection Chest

Rowen-Style Schnapps

Osphere Emoticon Pack

Legendary Card Pack Selection Chest

Legendary Combat Engraving Recipe Selection Chest

Hero’s Reward Chest

Storhorn Mount Chest

Great Epic Reward Chest

Great Dominion’s Reward Chest

Great Legend’s Reward Chest

Rowen Card Pack

Honor Shard Pouch

Great Honor Leapstone

Marvelous Honor Leapstone

Crystallized Destruction Stone

Obliteration Stone

Crystallized Guardian Stone

Protection Stone

Ancient Platinum Coin

The Lost Ark Tulubik Battlefield update releases in March, with Smilegate saying that an exact date is due in the coming weeks. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on when you’ll be able to play it, so stay tuned.

In the meantime, prepare for action by checking out our Lost Ark tier list and finding all the Lost Ark Mokoko Seeds around the world of Arkesia. If you’re looking for more massively multiplayer action, there are plenty more of the best MMORPGs on PC in 2023 that are happy to oblige.